The day is finally here. The long-anticipated Mueller Report, albeit a somewhat redacted one, will be released on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Before the Mueller Report, there was the 911 Report and the Starr Report, and those were immediately downloaded, read, and turned into books. You can expect the same from the long-awaited report by Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors.

However, when will the Mueller Report be released? What time? How can you read it?

According to CNN, here’s the timeline:

At 9:30 a.m. ET: The attorney general, Barr, is going to hold a news conference about the Mueller Report. It’s not expected to be available at that time, unless it’s leaked. You can watch Barr’s press conference live here.

At 11 a.m. ET: The report, with redactions, is expected to be sent to Congressional committees.

Shortly after that point, the report will be posted on the special counsel’s website. You can access the special counsel’s website here. Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s website also includes various court documents relating to the investigation, which you can read at the above link.

Vox Reports that the release to Congress could come a little bit after 11. “It will reportedly be provided to Congress between 11 am and noon Eastern, and released publicly shortly afterward,” Vox reports.

You can also buy the Mueller Report on Amazon. “THE APRIL 30, 2019 PUBLICATION DATE IS A PLACEHOLDER. WE WILL PUBLISH OUR EDITION OF THE MUELLER REPORT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AFTER IT IS RELEASED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE,” the page read on the morning of April 18.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Report Will Likely Have Some Redactions

According to CNN, the report is expected to have some redactions of information that could include grand jury testimony. But it’s expected that there will be fewer redactions in segments about obstruction of justice questions.

The topic: Whether President Donald Trump and/or his campaign colluded with the Russians to interfere with the 2016 presidential election (and whether he obstructed justice). Trump’s appointed AG Bill Barr has previously said in his own summary of the Mueller report that Mueller did not find the former and did not rule on the latter (Barr opted not to charge Trump with obstruction of justice, sparking criticism on the left.)

During the course of it all, Mueller’s investigation did result in charges against former top Trump officials, such as Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, but not for alleged Russian collusion.

Trump Has Called the Report ‘Presidential Harassment’

President Trump spent the morning before the Mueller Report’s release defining how he wants the public to see it. “The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats,” he wrote on Twitter.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

It’s also possible that Trump will hold a news conference on April 18 to give his own take on the report.

For their part, Democrats have been very critical of the attorney general’s handling of the Mueller Report. Among other things, they have criticized Barr’s decision to release his own written four-page summary. They have criticized his decision to hold a press conference before the release of the report, arguing that it all amounts to him trying to spin the public.

They have criticized reports that the White House was reportedly briefed on the Mueller Report before that press conference. And they have criticized his decision, with Rod Rosenstein, to not charge Trump with obstruction of justice. The central criticism against Barr is that, as a Trump appointee, he’s too biased, Democrats say.

You can read Barr’s previous summary of the Mueller Report here.