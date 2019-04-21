Where is Sri Lanka? How Many People Live There?

On Easter Sunday, a series of coordinated bombings attacked the country of Sri Lanka, which is located in South Asia on the Indian Ocean. Sri Lanka is an island officially known as the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, southwest of the Bay of Bengal, southeast to the Arabian Sea. It was a British colony until obtaining independence in 1948.

The death toll from the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday continues to rise to nearly 200 victims as of press time. The targeted churches of the terrorist bombs were located in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa, killing those who were attending Easter mass. The blasts continued to rip through three popular tourist visited hotels, the five star Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand, and Kingsbury Hotel, all located in the capital city of Colombo.

The population of Sri Lanka as of Sunday, April 21, 2019, is 21,005,382 people based on the latest United Nations estimates. which makes up a total of .027% of the world’s population. The official languages are Sinhala, Tamil, and English.

Sri Lanka, before 1972, was known as Ceylon, and is roughly the same size of Ireland at 25,330 square miles. The island country was once connected to India by an 18-mile land bridge, but the passageway has since been destroyed.

While there are no direct flights from America to Sri Lanka, due to the country’s stunning beaches and safari adventures, it’s a well known travel destination for people all over world.

