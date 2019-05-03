3 People Stabbed at Felix Varela High School

Three students were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center after a reported stabbing at Felix Varela High School around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. At least one person has been stabbed, it’s unclear why the other two people were transported to the hospital. The condition of all three victims are unknown at this time.
According to a student from Felix Varela, students from nearby Ferguson high school assaulted a Felix Varela student. The Varela student then went to his girlfriend’s car, grabbed a knife and stabbed the Ferguson students.
Authorities said that a student reported another student was stabbed in the abdomen on campus but have not confirmed the incident.
Police are currently on the scene and the school is currently on lockdown. According to Twitter posts from high school students, a man or student entered the school and started stabbing people.
