3 People Stabbed at Felix Varela High School

BREAKING: 3 people hospitalized after at least one Felix Varela Senior High School student stabbed, Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue officials say: https://t.co/ldrG6MTwDT — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 6, 2019

Three students were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center after a reported stabbing at Felix Varela High School around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. At least one person has been stabbed, it’s unclear why the other two people were transported to the hospital. The condition of all three victims are unknown at this time.

According to a student from Felix Varela, students from nearby Ferguson high school assaulted a Felix Varela student. The Varela student then went to his girlfriend’s car, grabbed a knife and stabbed the Ferguson students.

Students from Ferguson went to jump a Varela student, the Varela student went to his girlfriends car grabbed a knife and stabbed the Ferguson students @OfficialJoelF — Shanandra (@shanxndra) May 6, 2019

Authorities said that a student reported another student was stabbed in the abdomen on campus but have not confirmed the incident.

Police have confirmed 3 people taken to the hospital after an altercation during dismissal outside Felix Varela Senior High School. Working to confirm how they were injured and what led to the confrontation . @CBSMiami — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) May 6, 2019

Police are currently on the scene and the school is currently on lockdown. According to Twitter posts from high school students, a man or student entered the school and started stabbing people.

Happening now: Stabbing outside Felix Varela High. (vid: Mitchell) pic.twitter.com/nHG8QftZsL — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 6, 2019

Hearing people aren’t being let out of Felix Varela High due to a possible stabbing. Unconfirmed. (Pic: @missatomicdom) pic.twitter.com/BEzIbN2L3W — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 6, 2019

i just talked to my cousin she says they’re holding student in right now, some guy brought a knife and started stabbing people — wasabi-chan (@SabyCaridad) May 6, 2019

More to come.