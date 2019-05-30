Alberta Fires Near Me: Maps & Evacuations for Chuckegg Creek Fire & More

Fires are raging in Canada right now, and Alberta is among the areas hardest hit. Numerous fires are currently in the Alberta area, including the Chuckegge Creek (Town of High Level) fire that’s causing numerous evacuations. Read on to see maps of the fires and learn more about what’s happening in Alberta. Remember that fire conditions can change rapidly, so stay tuned to your local news for the latest updates.

This article will start out with details about Albert fire maps in general, then several sections about the Chuckegg Creek Fire (maps, size, updates, evacuations, road closures, and mor,) followed by additional fires and details about them.

Alberta, Canada Fire Map

The main fire map for Alberta, Canada can be found here. A screenshot of the latest map is below. Because of interest, you may find the map loads slowly online at times.

Red fires above are out-of-control. The largest out of control fire right now is in the Town of High Level, the Chuckegg Creek Fire. You can also see the full map here, but it’s sometimes having trouble loading. An embedded interactive map is also below, but you may need to give it time to load before the fire icons display. This map is courtesy of Alberta Wildfire.

Next is an Alberta wildfire danger map:

Chuckegg Creek Fire Size & Updates

The Chuckegg Creek Fire (known unofficially by some as the High Level Fire) is now 230,000 hectares in size, up from 127,000 hectares yesterday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This fire is located about 3 km southwest of the Town of High Level.

This is an update shared late this morning, May 30, 2019, from the Town of High Level:

Alberta.ca noted on May 30:

The Chuckegg Creek Fire experienced extreme fire behaviour yesterday with significant growth to the south towards Paddle Prairie, across Highway 35 by Highway 697 and spotted across the Peace River. Continued hot and dry conditions along with variable, gusty winds have proved a challenge to firefighting efforts and safety. Municipal firefighters and heavy equipment responded, with structure protection established as possible to the south of the fire. The fire also experienced growth to the west and continued fire activity on the north part of the fire around Watt Mountain. Firefighters, heavy equipment, and aircraft are assessing the situation given the recent fire growth and will focus on priority areas. Structural protection and municipal firefighters are working to protect values. The weather forecast today anticipates cooler temperatures and higher minimum relative humidity, though winds today are expected to remain gusty and are expected to come primarily from the north.

Evacuations in Alberta from the Chuckegg Creek Fire & Other Fires

According to Alberta’s emergency update and Albert.ca, mandatory evacuations are currently in place for:

The Town of High Level (and areas south/southeast of the town) as of May 20

Mackenzie County residents south and southeast of the Town of High Level

Mackenzie County’s La Crete Ferry campground, and all residents east of La Crete Ferry campground, North and South of Highway 697 to Range Road 164 (Steep Hill Creek.) Evacuees must register at 780-927-3718.

Northern Lights County for residents in the Keg River and Carcajou areas. Register at the County of Northern Lights Main Office at #600-7th Ave. NW Manning. An evacuation FAQ is here. An evacuation map is here and included below:

All residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights to Township Road 922 (Notikewin Road)

The County of Northern Lights declared a mandatory evacuation in this region: northward of Township Rd. 922, southward from Twin Lakes Campground, westward from Notikewin River. This is due to the Battle River Complex Wildfire.

Dene Tha’ First Nation communities of Bushe River, Meander River, and Chateh

Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement

Steen River mandatory evacuation was issued on May 30 by Mackenzie County due to Wildfire HWF066.

Wabasca, the Bigstone Cree Nation, and Chipewyan Lake Village

Hamlet of Marten Beach (take Highway 88 south and register at the Slave Lake Legacy Centre)

The Town of Manning/County of Northern Lights issued a mandatory evacuation for northward from Township Road 910 (North Star Road), southward of township road 922 (Notikewin Road) and everyone west of Range Road 231.

Remember: evacuations can change suddenly. Stay tuned to your local stations for updates.

Evacuation Notices:

A one-hour evacuation notice is in place for Peerless Trout Lake First Nation, and an eight-hour evacuation notice is in place for the Town of Slave Lake. A two-hour evacuation notice is in place for the Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park and Marten Beach Subdivision, with an eight-hour notice in place for Old Smith Highway, Mitsue, Poplar Lane, Fawcett Lake, Eben Road and Bayer Road.

Slave Lake noted the following on May 30: “Currently the Town of Slave Lake is not at threat of imminent danger, however due to extremely dry conditions and unstable fire activity the Town of Slave Lake is on a 8 hour Evacuation Alert (this is not an Evacuation Order at this time). Residents should prepare to be able to evacuate the community on short notice. Please ensure you have any required medication/prescriptions, a supply of drinking water and food and have a full tank of gas in your vehicle. You may also wish to bring along important documents such as passports, identifications, insurance policies, etc. Please also consider arrangements for your pets should you be required to leave the community.”

Evacuation registrations:

High Level evacuees are asked to register at one of the following evacuation centers: Slave Lake Legacy Centre, High Prairie Gordon Buchanan Centre, Grande Prairie Regional College (GPRC), Peace River Misery Mountain Ski Resort, La Crete Heritage Centre, and Fort Vermilion Community Cultural Complex. If you can’t register, call 780-502-0778 and leave a voicemail.

Help with pets:

Animal control is collecting pets that were left behind. Call 780-926-2201 for details about your pets if you have any that need to be picked up.

Evacuation payments:

Any Alberta resident affected by the wildfire can apply for a one-time evacuation payment of $1,250 per adult and $500 per child under 18. Apply here.

Fact Sheet for Evacuees regarding the Northwest Alberta Wildfire Evacuation Payment. Please call 780-310-4455 for more information. pic.twitter.com/zo7o45xmyT — Mackenzie County (@MackenzieCounty) May 27, 2019

Road Closures from the Chuckegg Creek Fire

According to the Town of High Level’s Facebook page, the following road closures are in place:

Highway 35 North of High Level is restricted to only essential personnel, along with the Zama access road.

Highway 35 South of High Level is closed in both directions south of High Level to Notikewin.

Highway 58 west of High Level is restricted to emergency personnel only in both directions.

Highway 58 east of High Level is open for eastbound traffic only.

Township Road 1172A eastbound is restricted.

La Crete Ferry is closed.

Highway 697 is closed from Highway 35 to Range Road 164.

Highway 88 is still open at this time.

Additional Fires in Alberta & Maps

Additional active fires in the Alberta region include:

Calgary Forest Area: 0 active wildfires

Edson Area: EWF043 Fire is out of control as of May 30 at 11:30 a.m. It was detected May 29 and is 40 km southeast of Edson and 29 km west of Cynthia. It’s moving southwest and is 205 hectares in size. A map of the fire as of 9 p.m. May 29 is below.

Here’s a photo of the Edson Fire:

Fort McMurray Area: Smoke is drifting into the area, but there are currently no fires in Fort McMurray.

Grand Prairie Area: The wildfire danger is high. No fire is listed on their page.

High Level Area: In addition to the Chuckegg Creek Fire, Wildfire HWF066 is out of control near Steen River at 17,419 hectares, causing a mandatory evacuation for Steen River.

Lac La Biche Area: Extreme fire danger, with smoke drifting in from Slave Lake and High Level area fires. No current active wildfires in this area.

Peace River Area: There’s an extreme wildfire danger in the area and existing fire permits are suspended. There are no new fires as of May 30 at noon in this area, but there have been 70 total fires in this area during the fire season so far. The current fires are:

Battle Complex (Notikewin and Battle River wildfires). PWF 052 is out of control and 52,322 hectares in size. Growth is mainly on the south, on the northeast and southeast portions.

and 52,322 hectares in size. Growth is mainly on the south, on the northeast and southeast portions. PW054 is under control at 74.23 hectares in size in the Battle River area.

at 74.23 hectares in size in the Battle River area. PWF070 is being held at 251 hectares west of Keg River. A map is below.

The Chuckegg Creek Fire spread to the Peace River area, particularly Paddle Prairie.

Rocky Mountain House Area: Wildfire danger is high (not extreme like other areas). Existing fire permits remain valid. There have been 25 wildfires in the area since March 1 for a total of 12.81 hectares.

Slave Lake Area: Extreme fire danger in this area. Mandatory evacuations were issued as of 1 p.m. May 30 for Chipewyan Lakes, the Hamlet of Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation. Three new wildfires are in the area east of the Maria Lake wildfire. They are 1 to 20 hectares in size.

Whitecourt Forest Area: Fire danger is very high. Three wildfires are burning in the area. These are:

WWF-028 – under control and 20.30 hectares in size.

WWF-032 – out of control . This is 20 km northwest of Highway 32, 25 km northeast of Highway 43, and 11 km northeast of the Sakwatamau River. It’s 51.9 hectares in size.

. This is 20 km northwest of Highway 32, 25 km northeast of Highway 43, and 11 km northeast of the Sakwatamau River. It’s 51.9 hectares in size. WWF-033 is under control and 3.6 hectares in size.

How to Stay Updated on Alberta Fires

To stay updated on fire conditions, download the Alberta Emergency Alerts app. You can also learn about evacuations and road closures at the 511 Alberta road reports.

You can stay updated specifically about High Level on their Facebook page.

To stay updated about Mackenzie county, follow them on Twitter or Facebook.

To stay updated on Dene Tha’ First Nation, follow their Facebook page.

For updates on Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, see their Facebook page.

Subscribe to the Edson Forest Area wildfire update to receive an email when new information is posted about that region.

You can also follow Alberta’s Emergency Alert website here.

Remember that situations and evacuations can change rapidly, so stay tuned to your local news for the latest updates.