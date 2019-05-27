Alex Whipple: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Whipple is a 21-year-old Utah man who is being questioned by authorities in connection to the disappearance of his niece Elizabeth Shelley. Whipple has been arrested on a prior warrant, and his bond is set at $25,000. He has not been charged formally with any crimes related to the disappearance of Elizabeth Shelley.

Five-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was reported missing on May 25 at 10 a.m. She was last seen around 2 a.m. sleeping in her family’s Logan, Utah home. Logan City Police reported that Alex Whipple was at the family home on the night of May 24, but in the morning both Whipple and Elizabeth were gone.

Cache County Police found Whipple in Hyrum, Utah, about 10 miles from the Shelley home in Logan. According to Logan City Police, Whipple has not been cooperative in questioning.

1. A Gas Station Employee Who Saw Whipple Before His Arrest Described Him as ‘Disheveled’

Gas station attendant Ryan Liljenquist told Fox 13 he saw Whipple on May 25 prior to his arrest. At the time, Liljenquist was not aware of Whipple’s suspected involvement in the disappearance of Elizabeth Shelley.

Liljenquist said Whipple was alone when he came to the Hyrum Shortstop and purchased cigarettes and beer. He described Whipple as, “Disheveled like he had been on a binge of some kind. He was wearing a gray hoodie. Underneath that hoodie, was a kind of a suit and tie, something really weird.”

Liljenquist spotted Whipple around 1:30 p.m. He was arrested around 3 p.m. just a few miles up the road in Hyrum. Police are still investigating Whipple’s whereabouts on May 25 in hopes that new information might lead them to Elizabeth Shelley.

2. Whipple Has Been Arrested on Unrelated Charges

According to a statement issued by the Logan City Police Department on their Facebook page, Whipple was arrested on May 25 by Cache County Police. Police say Whipple had a warrant out for failing to check in on his probation. He has been arrested in connection with that prior warrant, and he has not been charged with the disappearance of his five-year-old niece.

Police say that Whipple has not cooperated with them in questioning. In their statement, the police wrote, “Mr. Whipple made several inconsistent statements at the very beginning and lied about his whereabouts which were already known. He was uncooperative throughout the interrogation. Several search warrants were obtained and executed throughout the night on several crime scenes and for evidence from Alex Whipple’s person.”

3. Police Say Whipple Was in Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

At the time of his arrest on May 25, police say Alex Whipple had drug paraphernalia in his possession. KUTV reports that Whipple was previously arrested in 2017 for driving a stolen vehicle while intoxicated. Following this arrest, he failed to report for probation, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 29 for failure to appear.

According to Deseret News, Whipple also had a metal baseball bat at the time of his arrest. He was apprehended on foot, and a pipe and silver container that smelled of marijuana were found in his pockets. His probation terms prohibit him from consuming alcohol or drugs. Violation of those terms could land Whipple in prison.

4. Police Have Found Forensic Evidence Linking Whipple to Elizabeth Shelley

According to the Logan City Police, forensic evidence has been found near Shelley’s home and on Whipple’s person that connects him to his niece. Police reported finding an object near the home that appeared to be related to the case.

They wrote, “This item has been tested and there is forensic evidence of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley. This evidence also connects Mr. Whipple to the residence from which she went missing and to Elizabeth herself. Some items were then located another short distance away which also shows a forensic connection to our missing 5-year-old.”

While questioning Whipple, police also got a warrant to gather evidence from his person. According to their statement, “The evidence obtained from Alex Whipple was tested and there are confirmed forensic evidence from Elizabeth Shelley located from off his person.”

5. Police Are Still Searching for Elizabeth Shelley

Logan City Police say there are over 200 law enforcement officers and volunteers still searching for Elizabeth Shelley. FBI, Utah Highway Patrol, Cache City Police, and K9 Units are involved and assisting with the search.

Elizabeth Shelley is 3’6″ with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red tank top with either blue jeans or a teal plaid skirt.

Deseret News reports Shelley’s family issued a statement on May 27 that reads: