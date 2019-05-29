Alexander Echeverria: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexander Echeverria is a person of interest to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after 8-month old Alexia Rose Echeverria was found dead on Monday, May 27, 2019.

The 8-month-old girl was found beside a dumpster, partially covered by a blanket, in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower, California at approximately 10:35 a.m, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a news release on the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “Alexander is considered a person of interest in the death of Alexia. He is considered at-risk due to suicidal statements made to family members recently.”

A message from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexander Echeverria is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).”

1. Alexander Echeverria Is a Missing Person & Was Last Seen May 24, 2019 #LASD Seeking the Public’s Help in Locating “At Risk” #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria, 30y/o, 5’6”, 160lbs, From Northern California, Last seen May 24, 2019. Call w/ ANONYMOUS TIPS 800-222-8477 @LACrimeStopper1 or Detectives at 323-890-5500 pic.twitter.com/ArJZ74IwX5 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019

According to the missing person special bulletin shared by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Alexander, 30, was last seen on May 24, 2019, at 10:30 p.m. in Bellflower with his 8-month-old daughter. He is labeled “at risk” and suffers from depression.

“The investigation led LASD to Sacramento, where detectives have connected the infant’s death with a local missing person case,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “The missing person, 22-year-old Alexander Echeverria (see attached), is currently outstanding. Echeverria was reported missing by family members on May 27, 2019. At the time, he was believed to be traveling with his 8-month-old daughter, Alexia Rose Echeverria. Alexia has been identified as the victim in this case by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.”

2. The Victim’s Mother Wants Alexander to Turn Himself In Karla Alvarado is begging Alexander Echeverria to turn himself in. Their 8-month-old daughter, Alexia, was found dead beside a dumpster in Bellflower yesterday. We’ll share her interview on @FOX40 at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/X0aFpPl5Wj — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) May 28, 2019

According to a tweet posted by FOX40 reporter Jessica Mensch, “Karla Alvarado is begging Alexander Echeverria to turn himself in.”

According to FOX40, Alvarado, mother of Alexia Rose Echeverria, said she last saw the baby’s father in Sacramento on Sunday when he told her he was taking the baby to Bakersfield.

“He contacted his brother yesterday, I believe,” Alvarado told FOX40. “He told him that he was playing with her, throwing her up (in the air), and he slipped and she fell, and she wasn’t waking up,” Alvarado said. “He said he got scared and he drove to the hospital but he never went in because he thought nobody was going to believe him that it was an accident.”

3. Alexander Was Last Seen Driving a Volkswagon Jetta

According to the news release, Echeverria is believed to be driving a gray 2014 Volkswagon Jetta with CA license plate 7FFT866. He currently resides in the 6300 block of Requa Way in South Sacramento and was last seen in Southern California early Monday morning.

“The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is currently working with local and federal agencies to identify the whereabouts of Alexander,” the news release states.

4. Alexia Rose Echeverria Was Found Dead at the Scene

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department initially tweeted, “#HappeningNow #LASD Homicide Detectives Investigate Circs Surrounding Death of Infant, 10300 blk Alondra Blvd, Bellflower.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Information Bureau (SIB), the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, but investigators have not yet determined a cause of death or whether it was an accident.

“I just can’t believe that he would just leave her there,” Alvarado told FOX40. “She wasn’t trash, she wasn’t a doll. She was my little girl.”

5. A Memorial is Growing in the Spot Where Alexia Was Found Dead

According to FOX40, there is a memorial growing in the spot where Alexia was found dead. Candles, flowers, and balloons have been left near the spot in Bellflower, California.