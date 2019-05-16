Alexander Kirby Accused in Bourbon Street Shooting

Alexander Kirby is the man who now stands accused of shooting a woman to death on Bourbon Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The woman, who has not been identifed, has died.

“#NOPD arrested Alexander Kirby (DOB: 05-09-1986) in homicide by shooting earlier today (May 16, 2019) in 900 blk of Bourbon Street,” the New Orleans Police Department announced. According to NOLA.com, the police investigation took place “inside the Clover Grill, a 24-hour diner on the block.” A sign said the diner was temporarily closed after the shooting.

“Kirby was detained on scene by LSP & French Quarter Task Force. He was booked for second degree murder & agg. assault w/a firearm,” wrote the NOPD. It’s not yet clear whether Kirby had any tie to the 33-year-old woman who was shot or what the alleged motive is for the homicide.

In a press release, NOPD added, “The NOPD has arrested Alexander Kirby (DOB: 05-09-1986) in connection with this incident. Kirby was detained at the scene by Louisiana State Police and French Quarter Task Force officers. Through investigation, he was positively identified as the perpetrator in this incident and arrested. Kirby was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Victim Was Shot in the Face, Police Say

#NOPD investigate the fatal shooting of a female victim in the 900 block of Bourbon street in the #FrenchQuarter. @theadvocateno pic.twitter.com/kdkxNBFeRl — Sophia Germer (@SophiaGermer) May 16, 2019

The NOPD announced that the shooting occurred on May 16, 2019 in the 900 block of Bourbon Street.

“At about 12:16 a.m., NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location,” police wrote in a news release. “Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

Kirby was detained at the scene. “The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family,” police wrote, adding, “Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Aaron Harrelson or Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.”

Alexander Kirby Was Previously Charged in a Drug Distribution Case

BREAKING: A woman has been fatally shot on Bourbon Street: https://t.co/7PsSyslvdC pic.twitter.com/1221QiC0he — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) May 16, 2019

According to the Advocate, it’s not Kirby’s first encounter with the law.

“Prosecutors charged him several years ago in a drug distribution case, but they later dropped the case,” The Advocate reported.

A Previous Shooting on Bourbon Street Killed a Woman Earlier This Year

A woman with so much love & so much life had hers cut short Sunday morning during a shooting on Bourbon Street. Those who knew & loved Julie Couvillon are speaking out to make sure the world knows she's more than just a victim. Details –> https://t.co/oOdbss7dcU @wdsu pic.twitter.com/HFkZCAPiPk — Juliana Mazza (@JulianaWDSU) February 26, 2019

Bourbon Street is one of the United States’ most famous tourist destinations/streets. However, the May 16 shooting was not the first this year on the street.

Julie Couvillon was an innocent bystander who was killed by gunfire while walking down Bourbon Street, according to WDSU-TV. Louis Barnes is accused in that shooting, which authorities say occurred when gunfire broke out during a fight between Barnes and a security guard.

That shooting occurred in February 2019.