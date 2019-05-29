Alexia Rose Echeverria: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexia Rose Echeverria was found dead beside a dumpster, partially covered by a blanket, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 8-month-old girl was found behind the mortuary in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower, California at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the daughter of missing Northern California man, Alexander Echeverria.

A message from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexander Echeverria is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alexia’s Mother Has Spoken Out During the Search for the Missing Father

Karla Alvarado is begging Alexander Echeverria to turn himself in. Their 8-month-old daughter, Alexia, was found dead beside a dumpster in Bellflower yesterday. We’ll share her interview on @FOX40 at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/X0aFpPl5Wj — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) May 28, 2019

According to FOX40, Karla Alvarado, mother of Alexia Rose Echeverria, said she last saw the baby’s father in Sacramento on Sunday when he told her he was taking the baby to Bakersfield.

“He contacted his brother yesterday, I believe,” Alvarado told FOX40. “He told him that he was playing with her, throwing her up (in the air), and he slipped and she fell, and she wasn’t waking up,” Alvarado said. “He said he got scared and he drove to the hospital but he never went in because he thought nobody was going to believe him that it was an accident.”

Alvarado is begging Alexander to turn himself in.

2. Law Enforcement is Searching For the Victim’s Father

#LASD Seeking the Public’s Help in Locating “At Risk” #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria, 30y/o, 5’6”, 160lbs, From Northern California, Last seen May 24, 2019. Call w/ ANONYMOUS TIPS 800-222-8477 @LACrimeStopper1 or Detectives at 323-890-5500 pic.twitter.com/ArJZ74IwX5 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019

A couple hours after the first tweet, LASD then tweeted a request for the public’s help in locating Alexander Echeverria.

According to the missing person special bulletin shared by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Alexander, 30, was last seen on May 24, 2019, at 10:30 p.m. in Bellflower with his 8-month-old daughter. He is labeled “at risk” and suffers from depression.

Alexander was driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with a CA license plate 7FFT866.

3. The Case Was Turned Over to the Sacremento County Sheriff

*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Investigators confirmed the deceased infant found in #Bellflower is the daughter of #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria. Investigators believe the infant died in #Sacramento. Sacramento County Sheriff is now handling both investigations. Call 916-874-5021 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019

The following morning, LASD tweeted for the third time, “*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Investigators confirmed the deceased infant found in #Bellflower is the daughter of #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria. Investigators believe the infant died in #Sacramento. Sacramento County Sheriff is now handling both investigations. Call 916-874-5021”

Several hours later, Sacrement County Sheriff’s Office posted a news release on its Facebook page. The post has been shared over 350 times.

4. Alexia Rose Echeverria Was Found Dead at the Scene

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department initially tweeted, “#HappeningNow #LASD Homicide Detectives Investigate Circs Surrounding Death of Infant, 10300 blk Alondra Blvd, Bellflower.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Information Bureau (SIB), the victim was pronounced dead on the scene and investigators have not yet determined a cause of death.

“I just can’t believe that he would just leave her there,” Alvarado told FOX40. “She wasn’t trash, she wasn’t a doll. She was my little girl.”

5. A Memorial is Growing in the Spot Where Alexia Was Found Dead

According to FOX40, there is a memorial growing in the spot where Alexia was found dead. Candles, flowers, and balloons have been left near the spot in Bellflower, California.