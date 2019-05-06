Amy Schumer Gives Birth to a Boy

Amy Schumer announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy at 10:55 PM on 5/5/2019. It’s the 37 year old comedian’s first child with husband Chris Fischer. She recently announced the sex of the baby on Instagram while criticizing Chance the Rapper’s recent campaign to bring back Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets. She prefaced the gender reveal by calling for people to boycott Wendy’s who refuses to “protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape” and support @fairfoodprogram. an organization dedicated to pressuring Wendy’s into stopping this practice.