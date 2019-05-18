Angel Granados Dias: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angel Granados Dias was identified by police as the student accused of bringing a gun to Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon.

Dias was tackled by Keanon Lowe, Parkrose High’s head football and track coach and a former University of Oregon receiver who played for the Ducks. According to CNN, he is being called a hero.

The frightening incident occurred after deadly school shootings in Colorado and on the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus. In both of those cases, people also intervened to stop the gunman, although Colorado and North Carolina students died doing so. Lowe was not injured and was able to stop the gunman before anyone was wounded. You can read about other heroes in active shooter incidents here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Angel Dias Was Booked on Firearms Charges

In a statement, Portland police wrote that GVRT detectives booked Angel Granados Dias, 18, in the Multnomah County Detention Center “on charges of Possession of Firearm in a Public Building, Attempting to Discharge a Firearm at a School, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place (city ordinance).”

Police also provided a photo of the shotgun seized as evidence.

“The investigation is continuing. GVRT is working closely with PPB’s Behavioral Health Unit on follow-up,” police wrote.

In a letter to parents, the Parkrose superintendent wrote, “Earlier today two Parkrose students informed a staff member of concerning behavior from one of their peers. Our security staff responded and found the student with a gun and quickly disarmed the student. Thanks to their heroic efforts all students and staff are safe. Teachers quickly called for a lockdown and contacted police. Police arrived, apprehended the student, and took the student into custody. This student will not be returning to school. We have been told by law enforcement there is not an additional threat to our students or staff.”

2. Angel Dias Was a Student at Parkrose High School

“The best case scenario”: This high school coach tackled an armed suspect at an Oregon high school Friday — before any shots were fired. https://t.co/UFylNfBLcr pic.twitter.com/gj9O8shlUg — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2019

Members of the Portland Police Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) “are working with the FBI and Parkrose School District officials to investigate the incident that occurred today at Parkrose High School,” police wrote on May 17, 2019 in a statement.

“The subject involved is in custody and is an adult male. He is a student at Parkrose High School. The names of any witnesses or other persons involved will not be released.”

“Incidents such as the one that occurred today strikes the worst fear in the hearts of students and parents,” said Chief Danielle Outlaw. “The officers and school staff worked together to respond quickly and ensure the safety of all involved. I commend the school staff member who displayed quick actions and bravery when he confronted the subject.”

3. Keanon Lowe Wrote That He Had No Choice ‘But to Act’

Keanon Lowe has now tweeted about the incident. “When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track & Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in,” he wrote. “I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.”

He added: “When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn’t see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed. I’ve spent the last 24 hours being more appreciative of my family and realizing we have a serious problem.”

The police press release describes a frightening situation.

“Investigators have determined that the subject was armed with a shotgun. He then entered a classroom; at some point, a staff member at the high school confronted him,” police wrote.

“A Portland Police School Resource Officer and other officers arrived and immediately entered the school and found the staff member detaining the subject in the hallway. At this time, it has not been determined if any shots were fired.”

There was a massive response to the scene.

“Other responders included: members of the Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team; Portland Police Behavioral Health Unit; GVRT; Transit Police Division; FBI; and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police continued to clear the entire high school and found no additional suspects or anyone who was injured. ”

4. The Call Came in for a Man Armed With a Gun

Parkrose High School students return to pick up their belongings a day after an armed man walked into the school https://t.co/Er2OXarrDE pic.twitter.com/PziUAdYVI9 — KOIN News (@KOINNews) May 18, 2019

On May 17, 2019, at 11:48 a.m., Officers “responded to a call regarding a man armed with a gun near Parkrose High School, located at 12003 NE Shaver,” wrote police.

“Officers arrived and determined that a Parkrose High School staff member had wrestled the suspect to the ground. There is no indication there is any other shooter or any injuries. Police have not yet determined if any rounds were fired.”

Earlier accounts had said the incident occurred at the tennis courts. “Lots of love for our Parkrose Community! Prom is still on for tomorrow. If you need tickets you can buy them at the boat. Please bring cash. Take care of each other. 💚🖤 #parkrosestrong,” the principal wrote.

5. Dias Was Described as Wearing a Trenchcoat & Pointing the Gun at HImself

Another Parkrose High School student reflecting on the heroic action of football coach Keanon Lowe, tackling that student with the shotgun. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/wNCV79cyX4 — Zach Horner (@ZachH_KOIN6) May 18, 2019

Students described the frightening moment they saw the man with a gun.

“He comes in and he has a trench coat on and he has the gun in bare sight,” Senior Alexa Pope said to KPTV.

Another student witness told the television station that Dias allegedly pointed the weapon at himself in a classroom.

“He was pointing it at himself like at his lower chest and he didn’t say anything, you know I did look at him you know he had his eyes really wide open,” Senior Ezana Bahru said to the station.