Anthony Marcus, Barry Spunt & Ric Curtis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Marcus, Barry Spunt, and Ric Curtis, three professors at Manhattan’s John Jay College have found themselves in the midst of a sex scandal at the John Jay College’ of Criminal Justice.

The New York Post reports Marcus, Spunt and Curtis are at the forefront of the sex scandal.

The Post reports John Jay College of Criminal Justice is moving to fire all three professors.

EXCLUSIVE: John Jay College plans to fire professors over sex and drug scandal — via @MelissaKleinNYP & @nypost https://t.co/hogkjzZXVY — Tom Durante (@TomDurante) May 14, 2019

“I will be initiating disciplinary proceedings seeking to terminate the three professors,” John Jay President Karol Mason said in an email to students and faculty obtained by The Post. “There is absolutely no place for sexual harassment or misconduct at John Jay. That’s why our community needs to know that I am taking actions to hold individuals accountable who have failed to live up to our standards of conduct.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Marcus was Accused of Violently Raping a 21-Year-Old Student Naomi Haber, who is now 24, accused Marcus, who was the chair of the anthropology department, of raping her at a 2015 academic conference in Washington D.C.

“He put his hands around my throat, choked me with both hands and forced himself inside me without warning,” she wrote in a document that was given to investigators hired by the college. “The only thing I could do was to go numb and detach myself from my body.”

Haber, who graduated in January of 2018 told The Post that she tried to forget about the rape and never reported it to the police. She also claimed Marcus encouraged her to have sex with his colleagues.

2. Ric Curtis was the Apparent Ring-Leader of the Scandal

Ric Curtis, who has been involved in the criminal justice research community for over 25 years, was described as the person who introduced Haber to “a world of deviance.”

Haber’s introduction to the 64-year-old anthropology professor was in 2014 when he showed her a video of a woman demonstrating how to put a condom on a penis. She accused Curtis of trying to convince her to have sex with his colleagues. Haber even said Curtis tried to convince her to have sex with a potential incoming professor the school was trying to recruit.

“Ric had to come up with a new plan to entice the man to move out here and stay for good, so his solution was to make a mini trip to PA and to bring me . . . to ‘convince him’ to come to John Jay,” Haber wrote. “When I pushed back on this idea, he immediately retracted his offer and said ‘Good call. I don’t think Jane [Bowers, the provost at the time], would like it if I took an undergrad with me anyway.’”

3. Curtis Introduced Haber to Marcus

Curtis was the one who introduced Haber to her alleged abuser, Anthony Marcus says The Post. Marcus, who is a 55-year-old married father of two, invited Haber to a party involving the sociology department.

According to The New York Post, Mike Rowan, a former John Jay professor told The Post that he heard through a senior level faculty member that Marcus kept leaning into Haber and said he wanted to “f–k her.”

“He saw it: Anthony Marcus drunk and lunging toward Naomi saying he wanted to f- -k her . . . he told me he heard him say that,” Rowan told The Post.

Rowan was later fired from John Jay, accusing the school of letting him go because he knew too much. “They said my publications weren’t sufficient . . . that’s what they always say,” Rowan told The Post.

Today, the Women's Center @JohnJayCollege released some fliers of their own- illustrating experiences that @MsChutzpah and I have been struggling to voice over institutional resentment and noise for months. Imagine my relief/ happiness seeing these fliers! #MeToo pic.twitter.com/JKKHB2xVpq — Schrödinger's Criminologist (((Claudia Cojocaru))) (@anarkriminology) October 9, 2018

Haber said that she later reintroduced herself to Marcus a few days later. The Post reported that Marcus did say he felt a bit awkward after their initial meeting and considered himself as Haber’s academic mentor.

The harassment continued, according to Haber. Several incidents took place before and after her rape as he gave her drinks in his office, assaulted and physically abused her, per The Post.

“He slapped my face — not nearly as hard as during the rape,” Haber said. She went on to describe an interaction where he turned her around, pulled down her pants and had sex with her.

“I don’t even know what happened,” she told The Post. “I walked out really confused.”

4. Barry Spunt was Also Accused of Sexual Harassment

The Post reports a graduate of John Jay, Claudia Cojocaru accused 70-year-old Bary Spunt of groping her at a professor’s party in Brooklyn.

She filed a complaint against the former associate sociology professor and former chair of the department, saying he “placed his hand on my buttocks without my consent, groping me. He made inappropriate comments about my unwillingness to sit on Ric’s lap to show ‘gratitude’ about being ‘helped’ by Dr. Curtis.”

Cojocaru also told The Post on one occasion Spunt lifted up his shirt to show Cojocaru a scar on his abdomen while also rubbing his crotch with his other hand. Haber said she was also shown the scar.

Lawyers of Spunt and Curtis have all rejected the accusations calling them false. Marcus did not talk to the press.

All three were put on paid administrative leave during the fall semester of 2018. John Jay has now moved to fire all three professors.

Leonard Dominguez was also accused of participating in the harrassment, but he no longer works at John Jay.

5. All Three of the Accused Have a Doctorate Degree

According to the biography page of each one of the professors – Marcus, Spunt and Curtis – have their doctorate degrees.

Marcus received his from, “City University of New York that focused on urban poverty, gender, and homelessness.”

Spunt got his Ph.D. from Fordham University in 1990.

Curtis received his from Columbia University in 1996.