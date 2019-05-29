Ariel Smith Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Amber Alert has been issued for 2 year old Ariel Smith. Henderson Police are looking for 41 year old Lamarcus Smith in connection to her abduction. pic.twitter.com/14Y7zM9h9m — WFAA (@wfaa) May 29, 2019

Ariel Smith is the two year old girl from Henderson, Texas who has gone missing. Police say they are searching for the little girl and for the last person she was seen with. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Are Hunting for a 42 Year Old Man in Connection With Her Kidnapping

IT TAKES 2 SECONDS TO SHARE: An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Ariel Smith from outside of the Dallas area in Texas. Police say Lamarcus Smith, 41, is a suspect. Anyone with information should call police. DETAILS: https://t.co/owkyXHJzPC #GoodDayDC pic.twitter.com/I2tp2IkXEI — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 29, 2019

Police say that LaMarcus Smith, a 41 year old man, is connected to Ariel’s abduction. A search is underway to find him. According to a police description, LaMarcus Smith is black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his chest and right arm. Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He may be driving a red 2011 GMC with Texas Disabled Veteran License Plates DV9SLM.

2. Police Say Ariel Is Likely in Grave Danger

Police officers say they believe Ariel is probably in grave and immediate danger. They are calling on members of the public to help locate her and to share whatever information they may have about the little girl’s location. Anybody with information relating to the case is being asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.

3. An Amber Alert Has Been Issued for Ariel Smith

An Amber alert has been issued for Ariel Smith. An Amber alert is issued when police believe that a child has been abducted and is in grave danger. The alerts are broadcast by e-mail, electronic traffic-condition signs, and text messages.

4. Ariel Was Last Seen Wearing a White T-Shirt & Her Hair Was in Braids

HAVE YOU SEEN HER?

Ariel Smith is just 2 years old and is believed to be in grave danger. A suspect's photo and description are in the story. https://t.co/pZdXV1yRhz — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 29, 2019

Ariel was last seen wearing a white shirt. Her hair was in braids. The two year old Ariel is just over 2 feet tall and weighs about 39 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She also has a 2-inch scar on the right side of her neck, authorities said. Police are searching for LaMarcus Smith, a 42 year old man, in connection with her disappearance. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.

5. Ariel Was Reported Missing on Tuesday, May 28

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for ARIEL SMITH from HENDERSON, TX, on 05/28/2019 pic.twitter.com/E9t1ZYGsak — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 29, 2019

Ariel was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:25PM.