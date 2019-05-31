Bernie Sanders Kicks Off California Return with Energetic Pasadena Rally [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders kicked off his return to California for the California Democratic Convention with a rally in Pasadena this afternoon at the Pasadena Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B. Here’s a look at how many attended the rally, crowd photos, and what happened.

According to the Pasadena Center, Exhibit Hall B has a capacity of 2,526 with theater seating. Official estimates haven’t been released yet, but the rally was packed. The crowd was likely close to capacity. In fact, 30 minutes before the rally started, people were still showing up and the venue was looking full.

Still waiting for Bernie to take the stage. This place is packed. pic.twitter.com/sNVuFKyCTI — Douglas Wooldridge (@DouglifeDouglas) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile, some supporters lined up as early as 8:30 a.m. to get in, NBC News shared.

Good afternoon! The Pasadena Convention Center is where Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold his 5th event of his west coast swing today. A band is currently warming up the crowd, some of whom have been waiting in line since 8:30am to get in. pic.twitter.com/Htr4JZpjWk — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 31, 2019

Here’s another photo after Sanders was on stage.

Some attendees said the crowd may have been the most exuberant and energetic crowd yet for Sanders.

Volunteers high-fived members of the public and cheered as they showed up for the rally.

As members of the public are let into the rally here in Pasadena, they’re greeted with high-fives and cheers from Sanders campaign volunteers pic.twitter.com/3zZDYJXldY — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 31, 2019

Excited supporters shared photos from the event.

Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, looked happy and refreshed.

Danny DeVito was there and helped warm up the crowd before Sanders took the stage.

.@DannyDeVito is warming up the crowd at the @BernieSanders rally. “I love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/k9fxPn4wpL — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) May 31, 2019

🔥 DANNY DEVITO 🔥 the love of my fucking life is here for #BERNIE2020 #bernieinpasadena pic.twitter.com/BQjYRZu3Pu — Angie Shaw (@aashaw32) May 31, 2019

During the rally, Sanders told the crowd that his litmus test for a Supreme Court justice would be someone who vigorously supported Roe vs. Wade. “This is not just a women’s issue,” he told the men in the audience.

Bernie Sanders says that he will have a “litmus test” for Supreme Court justices: “I will never nominate anyone who is not prepared to vigorously support Roe vs. Wade. He also urges the men in the audience to show their support. “This is not just a women’s issue.” pic.twitter.com/11HoSThu36 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) May 31, 2019

And he told the crowd: “This country belongs to all of us.”

Sanders vowed that his campaign would defeat Trump.

.@BernieSanders takes the stage in #Pasadena with wife Jane and calls his campaign “a campaign that is going to defeat the most dangerous president in American history” @ABC7 #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/s29qZlGpoe — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) May 31, 2019

He also reiterated that his campaign will fight racism, xenophobia, and sexism, with a focus on justice for everyone.

Our campaign will fight against racism, xenophobia, sexism, and will be centered on justice! @BernieSanders #PasadenaSmellsLikeRoses pic.twitter.com/BdQVzirPa2 — Analilia Mejia (@Analilia_Mejia) May 31, 2019

And he vowed to do whatever he could to stop a war with Iran.

“I will everything humanly possible to stop a war in Iran. We must do everything we can to resolve international conflicts with diplomacy not War!”. #FeelTheBern #PasadenaRally pic.twitter.com/udINoV4kHC — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) May 31, 2019

Supporters took great photos of the crowd.

One attendee said the venue was almost completely filled.

I was at #BernieInPasadena. The event space was huge, like an aircraft hangar, and #BernieSanders almost filled it. He was inspiring + the crowd was fired up. Warm-up speakers included Danny DeVito + Ben Cohen, future Minister of Ice Cream in a Sanders Administration. #Bernie2020 — Ban Torture (@BanTorture) May 31, 2019

Julie Smith was at the rally and shared a photo on Twitter of how close to the stage she was able to stand:

Later she even got to speak to Bernie and Jane:

Another set of photos shared by a supporter on Facebook:

