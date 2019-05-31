Bernie Sanders Kicks Off California Return with Energetic Pasadena Rally [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders kicked off his return to California for the California Democratic Convention with a rally in Pasadena this afternoon at the Pasadena Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B. Here’s a look at how many attended the rally, crowd photos, and what happened.
According to the Pasadena Center, Exhibit Hall B has a capacity of 2,526 with theater seating. Official estimates haven’t been released yet, but the rally was packed. The crowd was likely close to capacity. In fact, 30 minutes before the rally started, people were still showing up and the venue was looking full.
Meanwhile, some supporters lined up as early as 8:30 a.m. to get in, NBC News shared.
Here’s another photo after Sanders was on stage.
Some attendees said the crowd may have been the most exuberant and energetic crowd yet for Sanders.
Volunteers high-fived members of the public and cheered as they showed up for the rally.
Excited supporters shared photos from the event.
Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, looked happy and refreshed.
Danny DeVito was there and helped warm up the crowd before Sanders took the stage.
During the rally, Sanders told the crowd that his litmus test for a Supreme Court justice would be someone who vigorously supported Roe vs. Wade. “This is not just a women’s issue,” he told the men in the audience.
And he told the crowd: “This country belongs to all of us.”
Sanders vowed that his campaign would defeat Trump.
He also reiterated that his campaign will fight racism, xenophobia, and sexism, with a focus on justice for everyone.
And he vowed to do whatever he could to stop a war with Iran.
Supporters took great photos of the crowd.
One attendee said the venue was almost completely filled.
Julie Smith was at the rally and shared a photo on Twitter of how close to the stage she was able to stand:
Later she even got to speak to Bernie and Jane:
Another set of photos shared by a supporter on Facebook:
