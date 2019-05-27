Bill Buckner Cause of Death: How Did Buckner Die?

Bill Buckner, the former Red Sox baseball player and former all-star, has died, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap.

Schaap confirmed the sad news on Twitter. He shared a statement from Buckner’s wife, Jody Buckner, that read in part: “Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bill was 69.”

Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Bill was 69. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) May 27, 2019

It was a sad week for American sports; the day before Buckner died, football great Bart Starr passed away.

What was the cause of death? How did Bill Buckner die?

Here’s what you need to know

Buckner Suffered From Lewy Body Dementia

RIP Bill Buckner…an All-Star in 1981 that knocked out 2,715 hits over his 22-year career. pic.twitter.com/dEUCNnyVyi — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) May 27, 2019

Schaap wrote that he got the news from Buckner’s wife Jody, who called to tell him that her husband “the great Bill Buckner, one of the finest men I’ve known,” had died on the morning of May 27, 2019. She told Schaap that Buckner died “after battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia.”

Just got off the phone with Jody Buckner, who called to me that her husband, the great Bill Buckner, one of the finest men I've known, died this morning. She wanted to share this statement: "After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, (cont.) — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) May 27, 2019

Buckner is known for the ground ball that skirted through his legs in the 1986 World Series. He played for many times in Major League Baseball, including the Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox, Angels and Royals.

Lewy Body Dementia Is a Common Form of the Ailment

Bill Buckner, forever remembered for this play, actually had a stellar baseball career with 2,715 hits. Only 65 players (of 19,528 total) have had more base knocks. Rarefied air. Rest easy, Sir. pic.twitter.com/kF24nv7Hyg — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 27, 2019

Lewy body dementia, Bill Buckner’s cause of death, is “also known as dementia with Lewy bodies,” and “is the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Protein deposits, called Lewy bodies, develop in nerve cells in the brain regions involved in thinking, memory and movement (motor control),” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Lewy body dementia causes a progressive decline in mental abilities. People with Lewy body dementia may experience visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention. Other effects include Parkinson’s disease-like signs and symptoms such as rigid muscles, slow movement and tremors,” Mayo Clinic explains.