Blues vs Bruins Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Blues vs Bruins Game 2 Preview

In Game 1, the Bruins fell down by two in the first minute of the second period before rattling off four unanswered for a 4-2 home victory.

While the contest featured six goals, it’ll likely be best remembered for Torey Krug’s helmetless hit on Blues center Robert Thomas.

The 5’9″ defenseman lost his headgear in a tussle with Blues forward David Perron in front of Boston’s net midway through the third period. Play then traveled to the other end of the rink, and Krug raced down the ice and leveled Thomas to keep him off the puck.

“Just doing whatever the game needs,” Krug said, according to The Associated Press. “We show up in critical moments. If the game needs a blocked shot, or a hit, or a good clean breakout pass — or you just need to ice the puck — we do whatever it takes. We just try to bring it.”

Boston’s defensive corps features a pair of bruisers in the 6’9″ Zdeno Chara and the 6’5″ Brandon Carlo, but the rest of the blue-liners they’ve regularly deployed in the postseason are far less physically imposing: Krug and Matt Grzelcyk are 5’9″, Connor Clifton is 5’11”, and Charlie McAvoy is listed at six feet.

“I think this kind of new-school NHL, you don’t need to be 6-5 anymore,” McAvoy said, per AP. “You can be Torey Krug and you can be a smaller, puck-moving guy who can outskate the forecheck and he uses his brain and Matt Grzelcyk — those guys skate. They’re incredible skaters, so it starts with that ability, and then their hockey IQ is through the roof.”

Krug, 27, notched six goals and 47 assists in the regular season for his fourth consecutive campaign with at least 40 helpers.

“I’m a 5-foot-9 defenseman,” Krug said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’d probably be doing the same thing if I was on the opposing team. I’d probably try to run me right through the boards. … [The hit] is part of the game. And momentum swings give your team boosts of energy. I don’t know what they were feeling on their bench, but if it pushes them back and catches them off-guard, then great for our team. But I think it gave our team energy and that’s all you’re trying to do out there. Just try to make little plays throughout the game that push your team in the right direction and that was one of them.”

Blues center Ryan O’Reilly told reporters that limiting Boston’s transition opportunities will be key in Game 2.

“When we have an opportunity to put it behind them and play that 200-foot game, we need to because you give them the opportunities, they can move the puck real quick and they come at you full speed,” O’Reilly said, per AP. “It’s not giving them any real easy opportunities.”