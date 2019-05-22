Brittany Hoyos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brittany Hoyos is one of the plaintiffs involved in the 25 new sexual harassment complaints that were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the fast-food chain McDonald’s on Tuesday. Hoyos worked at a McDonald’s location in Arizona in 2016 when she was just 16 years old.

In her complaint, Hoyos describes being touched and harassed by her manager at McDonald’s. She claims that when she alerted another supervisor to the manager’s inappropriate behavior she experienced retaliation. She was demoted from her role as a crew trainer and later fired. Her mother Maribel also worked at the McDonald’s and experienced retaliation after refusing to deny her daughter had been harassed.

Brittany Hoyos is among 25 current and former McDonald’s employees filing sexual harassment complaints with the support of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brittany Hoyos Was Just 16 When She Got Her First Job at McDonald’s

According to a report in the New York Times, Brittany Hoyos started working at McDonald’s in 2016 when she was 16 years old. Hoyos worked at a busy location in Tucson full-time, balancing her 40 hours a week schedule with schoolwork and cheerleading practice.

Within a few months of beginning her first job, she was named employee of the month. Hoyos was soon promoted to crew trainer.

Hoyos is one of four teenagers currently filing complaints against McDonald’s.

2. She Says Her Manager Verbally and Physically Harassed Her

In her complaint against McDonald’s, Hoyos describes the unwanted attention she received from a manager there. She told the New York Times that he touched her hair, sent her texts about her looks, and even tried to kiss her. “He nearly took every opportunity to touch me or brush up against me,” she told ABC News. She said she did not speak up sooner because, “with the promises of moving up, I didn’t want to be the person making noise.”

She says that after she brought up her manager’s behavior, the harassment continued. She says she was reprimanded for infractions that other workers were not punished for and was ultimately fired for showing up to a shift late.

3. Her Mother Maribel Hoyos Also Experienced Retaliation From McDonald’s

Brittany Hoyos’ mother Maribel Hoyos worked at the same McDonald’s in Tucson while the harassment was going on. At the time, the company had been sending Maribel Hoyos to weekly management classes and grooming her for a promotion. Before Brittany Hoyos spoke out about her sexual harassment claims, it seemed both mother and daughter were doing well in their jobs at McDonald’s.

Maribel Hoyos told the Times that when she asked about a promised raise, she was asked to sign a document pledging to represent the company in a positive light. She claims she was also asked to treat her daughter’s complaints of harassment as “gossip”.

After being demoted, Maribel Hoyos quit her job at McDonald’s. She told ABC, “Our family is currently at risk of losing our housing because we fell behind on our rent.”

4. Brittany Hoyos Will Graduate from High School Later This Week

Hoyos attends Pueblo High School in Tucson, Arizona. The 19-year-old posted selfies this week in her cap and gown for graduation, which is scheduled to take place on May 23. During her time at Pueblo High, Hoyos was a member of the cheerleading team.

Aside from her involvement in a high profile court case, Hoyos appears to be a pretty normal teenager. On her Facebook page, she frequently posts selfies and memes, and in April she shared a poll to bring back drive-in movie theaters in Tucson.

5. Hoyos Has Support From Time’s Up, the ACLU, and the Labor Group Fight for $15

The 25 complaints filed against McDonald’s this week, including Brittany Hoyos’ complaint, are supported by the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU, and Fight for $15. In a statement released Tuesday, Time’s Up criticized McDonald’s lack of action to stop sexual harassment in their franchises and called for comprehensive training, clear policies and procedures, and a guarantee that all employees will be safe from harassment.

“If you can protect your customers from bad lettuce, you can protect your workers from sexual harassment and assault. The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund is proud to support the McDonald’s workers fighting for their safety, dignity and respect at work, but the truth is protecting the 1.9 million people who work at McDonald’s from sexual harassment, assault and retaliation is your responsibility,” they wrote.

The Fight for $15 website states, “McDonald’s has FAILED us. YOU can help fight back against McDonald’s by joining our fight to demand a $15 minimum wage, respect our union rights and guarantee safe workplaces free of violence and sexual harassment.”

The claims were filed a week before McDonald’s annual corporate meeting. A McDonald’s corporate spokesperson has said that McDonald’s has posted posters at all restaurant locations clarifying their policy on harassment. They said the company has an interactive training program and an anonymous hotline where employees can report harassment without fear of retribution. McDonald’s workers staged a protest today outside the company’s corporate headquarters in Chicago, calling for an end to sexual harassment at the restaurant chain.