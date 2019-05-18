Candace Owens Says Facebook Is Trying to ‘Segregate’ Her

An internal memo from @facebook has leaked. They are offering “extra credit” to employees that can figure out how to segregate me from their platform.

The conservative activist Candace Owens says that Facebook is trying to “segregate” her from their platform. Owens, a Trump supporter and prominent Blexit advocate, has been tangling with Facebook in recent days. Now, she says a leaked memo proves that the site is out to get her.

On May 17, Breitbart reported that they’d obtained a leaked document from a whistleblower at Facebook. According to Breitbart the document was a partial screenshot of a “hate list” created by Facebook. Breitbart reported that Facebook maintains a list of conservative and controversial figures in the news. The Breitbart story says that Candace Owens’ name is on the list, in a special category marked “extra credit.” The header for that section reads “Extra credit (we should look into these after we’re done with the above designation analysis.)

Breitbart says that Facebook confirmed that they have a list of “hate agents,” and a spokesperson for Facebook did not deny that Candace Owens is included in the list.

In a tweet on May 18, Candace Owens wrote, An internal memo from @facebook has leaked. They are offering “extra credit” to employees that can figure out how to segregate me from their platform. To the brave employee who leaked this— thank you. To lawyers that follow me— is this legal? I am taking this very seriously.

Facebook Temporarily Suspended Owens This Week After She Posted About ‘Liberal Supremacy’

Wherever liberal policies reign supreme, Black America is under threat. Abortion, Illegal immigration, welfare traps which encourage father absence—these are progressive policies that lead to regressive results for my community.@facebook is fearful that black ppl r waking up. pic.twitter.com/sY4uQQlH7D — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

On May 16 Owens put up a post on Facebook which included statistics about poverty rates in white and African American communities. Owens, who is African American, wrote, “Black America must wake up to the great liberal hoax. White supremacy is not a threat. Liberal supremacy is.”

Facebook suspended her account after that post, saying that the post had violated the site’s community standards. Owens’ account was restored the next day, after Facebook said it had determined that the post did not, in fact, violate its guidelines.

“We’ve restored Ms. Owens’ post and removed the block on her account after confirming that the content didn’t violate our policies,” a Facebook spokesperson told Fox.

Owens is a prominent conservative figure, but once upon a time she was a liberal. In 2015, Owens left a job in finance to start a left-leaning blog called Degree 180. The blog denounced the Tea Party Movement and then-candidate Donald Trump; it also included essays on personal development and other non-political issues.

But Owens says that she had her ‘red pill’ awakening around 2016, when she founded Social Autopsy and encountered push-back from liberals. The story of what, exactly, happened there — and who, exactly, was trying to stop Social Autopsy — is complex. You can read more about that here.

The way Owens tells it, her experience trying to start Social Autopsy convinced her that the liberal media is a destructive force — and this was the start of her sympathy for Donald Trump, and her change of political affiliation.