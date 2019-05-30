Carlos Rivera Charged in Connection With Death of 13-Year-Old Chloe Ricard

A 47-year-old Lawrence, Massachusetts man appeared in court to face charges related to giving 13-year-old Chloe Ricard cocaine and sexually assaulting her twice before dropping her off at a hospital where she died on May 20. Rivera has pleaded not guilty.



Rivera & a Teenage Girl Dropped Ricard Off at the Hospital, Then Fled

On May 28, Carlos Rivera was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, one count on a child over the age of 14 and two counts of distribution of cocaine to a minor. One charge against Rivera involved the indecent assault of a teen prior to Chloe’s death. The District Attorney’s office said Rivera’s case will be presented to a grand jury.Rivera was apprehended on Saturday, May 25, after detectives identified him on the hospital’s security footage. Bail was initially set at $750,000 prior to the May 28 hearing however, Rivera is currently being held without bail. Judge Lyn Rooney ordered the defendant not to have any contact with the victims or witnesses.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Rivera was with Chloe and another teenage girl at his first-floor apartment on the night of May 19 and most of the day on May 20. At 4:47 p.m. Rivera and the young girl dropped Chloe off at Lawrence General Hospital, then left. Chloe was pronounced dead soon after. The teen who accompanied Rivera and Ricard to the hospital will not be charged.“Chloe was a great kid. She was pretty smart. She was bright. She was beautiful,” stepfather Brian Dolan told WCVB. “Just the wrong place with the wrong people,” he added.

Dolan and his wife, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, were in shock when they discovered Chloe had died. “The lady at the hospital told me, she goes, ‘You know, she had no pulse when they brought her here,’” he said, adding, “and as soon as I heard that I was like, ‘What? You got to be kidding.”

An autopsy was conducted on May 21 but the cause and manner of Chloe’s death have not been released.

Prosecutors May File Additonal Charges Against Rivera



The State District Attorney’s Office said additional charges may be filed against Rivera. After hearing from Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick, Judge Lynn Rooney allowed a motion by the state to impound case records, keeping them out of public view until July 1.



“This is an ongoing investigation. There’s a concern that if information is publicly released at this point it would drastically impair the investigation and the investigators’ ability to make contact with those witnesses they have not yet spoken to,” Strasnick told the judge.

The Eagle Tribune reported that the Massachussetts Department of Children and Families is also investigating the circumstances involving Chloe’s death. Spokesperson Andrea Grossman declined to reveal if the department had previous interaction with Chloe or her family due to “state and federal confidentiality requirements.”

Teens Were Regularly Seen Partying Rivera’s Apartment

I’m in #Lawrence District Court now awaiting arraignment of Carlos Rivera, 47, who was arrested Sat in connection with death of Chloe Ricard, 13. Follow me for updates from court. ⁦@EagleTrib⁩

https://t.co/MuaD62DvUa pic.twitter.com/RQdIsqDUMD — Jill Harmacinski (@EagleTribJill) May 28, 2019

One of Rivera’s neighbors who did not want to be publicly identified told NECN she witnessed a steady stream of teens partying at Rivera’s apartment at 59 Bellevue Street in Lawrence.

“I’ve seen the parties…we’ve seen a lot of teens coming in and out of that driveway, alot of cars, interactions coming in and out of that driveway,” she said. “It makes anyone feel uncomfortable to find out you’re living right next to someone that’s practically a pedophile,” the neighbor added.

Another neighbor, also not wishing to be identified, told the Boston Herald she empathized with Chloe’s family. “So you can feel it,” she said, “It could be your daughter, your niece, whoever. You can feel it.”

Ricard’s Family Thought She was at a Friend’s House

The Amesbury, Massachusetts teen had been dropped off by her mother at a friend’s house on Sunday, May 19. Family members said Chloe had struggled after her father died in 2013 and often sought out friends when depressed or upset.

When Chloe failed to come home or show up for school on Monday, Goldsmith-Dolan contacted her daughter’s friends since her Chloe did not have a cell phone. She became increasingly concerned after discovering Chloe had posted comments on social media saying she wanted to run away from home.

On the afternoon of May 20, Goldsmith-Dolan received a call from one of Chloe’s friends saying she was ok but at the hospital. Chloe’s parents showed up at Lawrence General Hospital, only to learn the tragic news of their daughter’s death. “I walked in and saw her sideways with tubes coming out of her. … I looked at her and said, ‘It’s true, it’s her,’” Ricard’s stepfather Brian Dolan told Boston.com

A Dangerousness Case Hearing is Set for June 4

In Massachusetts, a Dangerousness Hearing occurs when the Commonwealth asks a judge to hold a defendant for up to 120 days without bail.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled when prosecutors believe a defendant may endanger the lives of others in the community. Typical offenses in which dangerousness hearings are requested include violent felonies, arson, burglary, violation of a restraining order and certain drug offenses.

Prior to this arrest, Rivera was charged with driving without insurance in 2005 but has no other criminal record.

Ricard’s Family Was Present at Rivera’s Arraignment



Accompanied by a victim’s advocate, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan and stepfather Brian Dolan were in court for Rivera’s arraignment. Dressed in black, the Dolan’s cried and held each other as they watched the court proceedings before attending their daughter’s wake that afternoon.

Chloe was described as enjoying acro, drawing, music, dancing, singing, beach time and spending time with her family and friends. “She was a beautiful soul inside and out and was very kind to others, especially to those less fortunate,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help defray funeral expenses.