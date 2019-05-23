Caroline Beckert Accused in Sexual Assault & Killing of Joanna Cullinan

Caroline Beckert is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Joanna Cullinan, 70, in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Cullinan was found dead inside of her home on May 22.

In a press release, the Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Old Bridge Police Department Chief William Volkert said that Beckert, 40, is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Authorities said in that statement that officers were called to the Glenwood Apartments on the night of May 22 after Cullinan had been found dead in her apartment by another person. Cullinan’s exact cause of death has not been made public pending an autopsy.

Beckert will make her first appearance in Superior Court in New Brunswick on May 24. The suspect is being held in Middlesex County Jail in North Brunswick. The town of Old Bridge is located 30 miles south of Newark.

Anybody with any information in the case is asked to call Old Bridge Detective Michael Cronin at 732-721-5600, or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Erik Larsen at 732-745-3263.

On her Instagram bio, Beckert writes, “I use humor to cope with all my trauma. Please don’t be offended. Still don’t understand Instagram or emojis. P S. I am an artist.” That page was set up in October 2018. Beckert regularly posted photos of her artwork, usually accompanied by long, rambling captions. In March 2019, Beckert posted saying that she had tried, unsuccessfully to volunteer for the Old Bridge Police Department. That same month, Beckert said that she had been unsuccesful in her attempts to join the U.S. Air Force because she “was too old to join.” As of 2014, the cut off age for the Air Force is 39.

According to her Facebook page, Joanna Cullinan was a native of Centereach, New York, and a resident of Old Bridge.

