Chris Hughes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As markets become more concentrated, the number of new start-up businesses declines. This holds true in other high-tech areas dominated by single companies, like search (controlled by Google) and e-commerce (taken over by Amazon). Meanwhile, there has been plenty of innovation in areas where there is no monopolistic domination, such as in workplace productivity (Slack, Trello, Asana), urban transportation (Lyft, Uber, Lime, Bird) and cryptocurrency exchanges (Ripple, Coinbase, Circle).

2. Hughes Thinks the Government Should Establish a New Agency to Regulate Tech Companies

Hughes doesn’t think breaking up Facebook is enough.

“We need a new agency, empowered by Congress to regulate tech companies. Its first mandate should be to protect privacy,” wrote Hughes who compares his idea to a regulation that has already been implemented in Europe, the “General Data Protection Regulation.”

“A landmark privacy bill in the United States should specify exactly what control Americans have over their digital information, require clearer disclosure to users and provide enough flexibility to the agency to exercise effective oversight over time,” Hughes wrote.

He also feels that this agency should create speech guidelines similar to the ones that are already in place in this country. “Finally, the agency should create guidelines for acceptable speech on social media,” Hughes wrote. “This idea may seem un-American — we would never stand for a government agency censoring speech. But we already have limits on yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater, child pornography, speech intended to provoke violence and false statements to manipulate stock prices.”

Hughes admits that these standards should be subject to review by the court system, but also says, “there is no constitutional right to harass others or live-stream violence.”

3. Hughes, Established as the Early De Facto Facebook Spokesperson, Left the Company in 2007

After finding and establishing the company in 2004, Hughes took another route to be involved with Facebook rather than just being another coder. According to a Forbes piece profiling Hughes and his relationship with his longtime boyfriend, Sean Eldridge, Hughes declined to drop out of Harvard and move to Palo Alto with the rest of the Facebook team. Instead, he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in history and literature before taking a job on Facebook’s product team.

After a couple of years as the public face of Facebook, Hughes left the company to take his talents elsewhere.

Hughes went on to lead several projects. He joined Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign as the Director of Online Organizing leading the efforts behind the MyBarackObama social network for supporters and volunteers.

Hughes, who continues to be a voice in politics, tech and the non-profit sector, also found the Facebook-led social network for non-profits, Jumo.

In 2012, Hughes purchased the majority stake in The New Republic Magazine becoming the editor-in-chief for a brief time before he sold his shares in 2016.

As jobs have become increasingly unstable, they don't offer the same chance to move up and out that they once did. Learn more at https://t.co/GGXDDc989d. #FairShot #GuaranteedIncome pic.twitter.com/9iGghT2zu3 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes) February 6, 2018

Today, Hughes is selling his book Fair Shot, which advocates for a guaranteed income for all working people.

4. Hughes Brought Politics Into the 21st Century

As “The Facebooker Who Friended Obama,” Hughes used his knowledge he gained from the world of early social media start-ups and helped start-up one of the most viral crusades to ever hit the internet, Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign.

A 2009 Fast Company profile on Hughes characterizes him as the 25-year-old who, “helped create two of the most successful startups in modern history, Facebook and the campaign apparatus that got Barack Obama elected.”

As one of the pioneers behind the MyBarackObama social network, also known as MyBo for short, Hughes established himself as a mind fit perfectly for the world he helped build.

“Technology has always been used as a net to capture people in a campaign or cause, but not to organize,” Obama campaign manager David Plouffe told Fast Company. “Chris saw what was possible before anyone else.”

Focused on the concept of community, Hughes helped usher in an era where community was not just limited to face-to-face interactions within the grassroots political world. David Plouffe told Fast Company that Hughes was the one behind the communal organization that helped the Obama campaign stand out from the rest of the pack.

“When we turned to the community, they were there. We sent staff into Colorado and Missouri for caucuses, and the staff was already half-organized,” Plouffe said. “We were there to support the people,” he continues, “but that simply would not have been possible if we did not have a set of online tools that enabled us to do that. It wasn’t just a tactic. Chris made that happen.”

5. Chris Hughes Is a Gay Man Who Has Been Married for Nearly Seven Years

According to The New York Times, Chris Hughes met his husband, Sean Eldridge in 2005 at a brunch in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass. Eldridge was working as a customer service manager for a moving company out of Somerville, Mass., and Hughes was a senior at Harvard, already a founder of Facebook.

They were married in 2012 at their home in Garrison, New York and now have one son. They celebrated their first Father’s Day last year.

Growing up in the South, Hughes took the initiative to get out of his hometown in high school. He applied to prep schools without his parents’ knowledge and decided to go to Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. due to what he told Fast Company was a “very generous financial-aid package.”

While there, he came of age telling Fast Company that part of the process of leaving home was realizing he was gay. “I went to boarding school Southern, religious, and straight, and I left boarding school not being at all religious and not being straight,” Hughes told the magazine.