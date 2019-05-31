Claus von Bülow is Dead at 92

Claus von Bulow has died at age 92 in London.

Von Bülow was convicted, and then ultimately cleared, of trying to kill his wife, socialite and heiress Martha ‘Sunny’ von Bülow by injecting her with insulin which put her in a coma.

A Danish-British aristocrat, Von Bülow was found guilty in 1979 of attempted murder of his wife. It was alleged his motive was to claim her fortune and marry his mistress Alexandra Isles, a soap opera star. Von Bülow’s initial conviction was overturned and he would be found not guilty at his second trial.

The insulin injections left his wife in a persistent vegetative state for the remainder of her life; 28 years. She died in 2008.

Von Bülow was convicted in 1982 of attempted murder at a trial in Newport, Rhode Island but that conviction was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted at a second trial in 1985. After, he fled to live in Europe.

Alan Dershowitz wrote a book about the case, “Reversal of Fortune,” which was adapted for the big screen and starred Jeremy Irons as Claus and Glenn Close as Sunny.

Von Bülow died in London on Saturday, family told The New York Times.