Colin Akparanta: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colin Akparanta is a correctional officer at the Federal Metropolitan Correctional Center prison in lower Manhattan. Prosecutors charge that while working as a guard, Akparanta sexually abused at least four female prisoners in his charge.

On May 21 Akparanta was arrested and after 5 pm he was arraigned before Federal Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman. Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz emphasized that while Akparanta is a naturalized America citizen he is originally from Nigeria; she said he is a flight risk. The 42 year old Akparanta has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, four counts of abusive sexual contact and deprivation of civil rights. He pleaded not guilty the all charges at his arraignment on May 21.

Here’s what you need to know about Colin Akparanta:

1. He Is Accused Of Trading Contraband In Exchange for Sexual Acts By Four Prisoners

In the indictment against him, unsealed on May 21, Akparanta is described as smuggling makeup, hygiene items and food into the MCC prison and “explicitly conditioning his provision of contraband on the inmate’s continued performance of sexual acts with him.” Prosecutors said that Akparanta had used the contraband to bribe female prisoners to give him sexual favors.

Akparanta started working at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2004. The abuse of prisoners allegedly went on for years before Akparanta was caught and charged. US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said, in a press release, the Akparanta is “a predator in uniform, exploiting his position to sexually abuse multiple inmates over a several-year period.”

2. Akparanta Thought Gift-Giving Was The Only Charge Against Him Until He Was Arrested

At his arraignment, Akparanta’s lawyer Lance Clarke argued that he should be released on bond because he had not fled when initially interviewed by FBI agents. But AUSA Pomerantz replied that Akparanta had until his arrest thought he was only under investigation for bringing into the MCC contraband and money as gifts to the female prisoners. Prosecutors argued that, since Akparanta now realized that he was facing much more severe charges, he could be a flight risk.

3. Akparanta Has A Wife Who Waited For Him For Hours To Be Presented In Court

In the hours before Akparanta was brought into the courtroom by three U.S. Marshals, his wife waited in the Magistrates Court at 500 Pearl Street in Lower Manhattan. His lawyer, Clarke, said once released Akparanta will continue to live with her at the home they own in Irvington, New Jersey. Akparanta has two firearms in the home, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would pick up on May 22 and store in a vault.

4. Akparanta Visits Nigeria Frequently And Is Also Called “Africa” and “Akon”

In arguing that Akparanta should be detained pending trial, Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz emphasized to the court that Akparanta travels to and has deep ties in Nigeria and might flee now that he faces significant prison time. The indicted lists as his three nicknames not only “AK” but also “Africa” and “Akon,” the singer.

5. Akparanta Is Being Released on a $200,000 Bond And May Seek A Plea Bargain

After hearing arguments on May 21, Judge Freeman said that once another co-signer can be found, Akparanta can be freed on a $200,000 bond. That could take place as early as May 22. He is to avoid any contact with inmates except in the presence of his lawyer Clarke. Judge Freeman asked Clarke if he anticipated engaged in discussions with the government about a pre-trial disposition, which means pleading guilty. Clarke said that Yes, Akparanta intends to have such discussions.