Corriche Gaskin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Connecticut middle school employee is in jail charged with sexually assaulting a young girl inside the school and filming the act. He’s also accused of having a teacher and other middle school staff perform oral sex on him, which he also filmed.

Corriche Gaskin, 35, is charged with nine felonies including several counts of risk of injury of a child, second degree sexual assault, voyeurism with malice and possession of child pornography. He goes by Reek Gaskin on Facebook.

Gaskin worked at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London, Connecticut. He began work as a paraprofessional and was promoted to being in charge of “school climate” as a behavioral specialist and youth mentor. He was a coach and ran several after school athletic programs. His Facebook page includes post after post about youth sports and his work as a coach.

He’s being held on $500,000 bail.

1. Gaskin Allegedly Showed a 13-Year-Old Girl Cellphone Videos of Sex Acts Being Performed on Him by an 8th Grade Student & 2 School Staff Members

What started out as an investigation by child welfare authorities, led to Gaskin being arrested for risk of injury to a minor in April, according to state judiciary records. He bonded out on $100,000 bail.

But the investigation grew from an accusation that he showed phonographic videos referred by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, to a full-blown sexual assault investigation, according to The Day. And, it was learned that Gaskin had sex with two teachers, both of whom admitted that fact to police.

A 16-year-old student told police Gaskin was in an “ongoing relationship” with a middle school student, which began when the child was 13. The victim denied the relationship, it was reported, but admitted to being shown three videos of Gaskin having oral sex performed on him by two “adult staff at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School and the third female a student who was in eighth grade at the time,” The Day reported. All three signed statements that confirmed the sex acts with Gaskin while in school.

2. The Sex Acts Between Gaskin & Teachers Occurred in a ‘Supply Closet’ & a Classroom

According to online court records and media reports, a 25-year-old middle school teacher admitted she and Gaskin had a sexual relationship and the sex acts often occurred in the school. A police affidavit reported on by The Day said they would have sex a supply closet and in her classroom. She said she did not know he was recording the sex with his cellphone. She is not named.

A 21-year-old paraprofessional, likely a classroom aide or similar said she had sex with him and knew he was filming it. She told police that was “his thing.”

3. A 15-Year-Old Student Told Police That When She Was in 8th Grade, She Performed Oral Sex on Gaskin in His Office. The District Superintendent Says She’s Committed to Maintaining a ‘Safe Space’ for Students

According to the report, an unnamed 15-year-old student told investigators that during the 2016-2017 school year, when she was in the eighth grade, Gaskin called her to his office.

There, he told her that another girl, the one whom he showed the videos to and allegedly had sex with, though she denied that, “told me you thought I was cute. She said you wanted to …” perform oral sex. He allegedly exposed himself and she performed oral sex on the man.

In a statement posted on the New London County School District website, schools superintendent Cynthia Ritchie spoke of a “journey of healing” and the district’s “commitment to providing safe spaces…”

“There are many many amazing people who care deeply about you, your children and the success of the district,” she wrote.

She also announced school administrative changes given the suspension of several administrators.

4. On Facebook, New London Police Told Residents the Investigation Would Continue. 5 School Employees Have Been Placed on Paid Leave

New London Police sought to reassure residents via social media about their commitment to the investigation.

“We as an agency and community partners are aware of the increasing concerns, frustrations, and contention associated with the active investigation involving New London school personnel and allegations of illegal activities and conduct. WE UNDERSTAND. Be advised that the highest level of priority, diligence, and integrity is being exerted with this investigation. No issue or believed controversy shall interfere with this investigation.”

The investigation, which has been underway since March has also led to the suspension of school employees.

The Day filed a freedom of information request and received the names of five school employees who have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. It’s not clear how each is connected to the case. They include “two top administrators from Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School: STEM Director Lawrence Washington and Alison Burdick, director of International Education pathway,” the paper reported.

5. Despite a Federal Crack Cocaine Dealing Conviction, Gaskin Was Hired to Work in the School District in 2014

According to federal court records obtained by Heavy, Gaskin was convicted of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute in 2011. He was sentenced to three years of supervised release after six months of home confinement, and 120 hours of community service.

Gaskin is reported to have included that federal felony drug conviction on his application for a job with the New London County school district.

Corriche is being held in a Bridgeport, Connecticut correctional facility.