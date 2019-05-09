Daniel Gordon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel Gordon, a professor of Faith and Science at Lipscomb University has been arrested in Sumner County, Tennessee on Thursday and is accused of abusing his 5-week-old girl.

Gordon, a 36-year-old male was booked on $200,000 bond and was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse. According to Sumner County officials, Gordon admitted in a non-custodial interview that he injured the girl.

Officials say, Gordon, claimed responsibility for injuring the child and is fully aware he is responsible for his actions. Tennessean.com reports Gordon stayed in custody in lieu of the $200,000 bond.

His employer, Lipscomb University put out the following statement:

Daniel Gordon has been employed full-time since August 2018. He has been suspended until the resolution of this unfortunate and sad situation. We are supporting the family during this time by providing pastoral care and intentionally seeking other ways to assist the Gordon family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Daniel Gordon Is a Professor in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences at Lipscomb University Gordon, who is described as having the “McClure Professorship of Faith and Science,” is a Doctor of Ministry in Science and Theology.

According to his Lipscomb University biography page, Gordon began teaching at Lipscomb’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences after teaching part-time for four years at Lipscomb’s College of Bible and Ministry.

Gordon earned his B.A. in Bible at Lipscomb, his M.Div. at Lipscomb, and his D.Min. in Science and Theology at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

2. Gordon Worked in the Ministry for 10 & a Half Years

Prior to working as a professor at Lipscomb University, Gordon spent over 10 years in the ministry.

“His first career was ministry (10 1/2 years), during which time he developed an interest in faith-science relations and began pursuing the credentials to promote more fruitful engagement,” Gordon’s bio page reads.

His main influencer to where he is today in his career is his relationship with faith-science. According to his website, http://danielgordonblog.com, Gordon says his experience in the ministry gave him a direction.

“Interest in the faith-science relationship grew within, and because of, my work in ministry. Numerous poor treatments of science in church settings hit close to home, in my home, and I sought better understanding and tools to help the church. If only good intentions could guarantee good results….,” Gordon’s website reads.

3. Gordon’s Daughter is 5-Weeks Old

According to his bio on Lipscomb’s website, Gordon has a wife and a daughter, but his Facebook page makes clear that he has a younger daughter who was born about four years ago and his current daughter.

The child who was abused is Gordon’s 5-week-old daughter. Gordon, who took his daughter to her pediatrician, admitted to injuring the infant while swaddling her and changing her diaper.

Sumner County has made it so Gordon’s bond conditions prohibit contact between him and the victim, as well as any other child.

4. Gordon Was a Part-Time Youth Minister Early in His Career

Although Lipscomb’s biography page on Gordon mentioned he had a career in the ministry prior to his employment at the Nashville, Tennessee school, it did not mention his time as a youth minister.

According to Gordon’s website, he worked part-time as a youth minister from 2003-2005. Afterward, Gordon moved up the ranks in the ministry world working as a full-time youth minister from 2006-2011.

He was then an associate minister from 2011-2012 before being promoted to a full-time preaching position from years 2012-2014.

5. Gordon’s Daughter Was Taken to Vanderbilt’s Children Hospital

After Gordon took his daughter to her pediatrician, she was then moved to Vanderbilt’s Children Hospital. While there, she was diagnosed with a minimum of five rib fractures as well as fractures in both leg bones.

Shortly after diagnosing her, the hospital called the Department of Child Services.

Gordon also reportedly “restrained” the infant who he says puts up fights during diaper changing and claims he “felt and heard ‘a pop or something’ while swaddling her.”