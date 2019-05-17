Daniel Valerivich Starikov: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel Valerivich Starikov, 33, is facing multiple charges after police in Florida say he spit on an elderly Jewish couple and threatened another group of Jewish people with sexual assault while he jogged around the neighborhood.

The threatening confrontations reportedly happened on March 22 in Bal Harbour, a small village in Miami-Dade County. Police identified Starikov using surveillance footage. He turned himself in on May 15, 2019, Mayor Gabe Groisman told CBS Miami.

At the time of this incident, Starikov had recently been released from jail following a prior arrest. He is accused of battery on a police officer and that case is still pending.

1. Police: Daniel Starikov Physically Threatened a Group of Orthodox Jews Walking Home on the Sabbath Before Spitting on An Elderly Jewish Couple a Few Minutes Later

Daniel Valerivich Starikov has been accused of verbally assaulting and spitting on Jewish couples while he was reportedly out for a run on March 22, 2019. The confrontations happened around 11 p.m. along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour.

Police said Starikov first approached a group of Hasidic Jews who were walking home from a Shabbat dinner on the Sabbath, according to NBC 6 South Florida. The men in the group were wearing yarmulkes, WPLG-TV reported. The Miami Herald, citing a police statement, reported that Starikov appeared to physically threaten the group by banging his fists together as if preparing to attack. He allegedly yelled at them, “I’m going to shove my d— down your throats. You Jews, I’m gonna get you.” The group ran inside a nearby condominium to get away from Starokov. No one was physically hurt.

Shortly after, Starikov noticed an elderly Jewish couple. He allegedly spat on them. The couple told CBS Miami that Starikov also used anti-Semitic slurs. One of thr victims, who asked not to be named, told the TV station that he believed they were targeted because of their religion. “My parents were Holocaust survivors and I’m certainly not going to stand for that.”

2. Starikov is Facing Multiple Assault & Battery Charges; the Mayor of Bal Harbour Says Prosecutors May Add a Hate Crime Charge

The Bal Harbour Police Department identified Daniel Starikov using surveillance footage from the scene and neary areas. Starikov turned himself in on May 15 at the urging of his attorney. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $15,000 bond, according to inmate records.

According to public records listed on the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Starikov is facing multiple charges in connection to the two confrontations with the Jewish couples:

– Assault While Evidencing Prejudice (3 Misdemeanor counts)

– Assault on a Person 65 or Older (Misdemeanor)

– Battery on Persons 65 or Older With Prejudice (2 Felony counts)

The mayor of Bal Harbour, Gabriel Groisman, wrote on Facebook that officials with the state attorney’s office are considering prosecuting the cases as hate crimes.

3. Daniel Starikov Has Two Other Cases Pending in Miami-Dade County Involving Alcohol & Battery Against a Police Officer

Daniel Valerivich Starikov was known to law enforcement in Miami-Dade County prior to the verbal attacks on the Jewish couples on March 22. Starikov had only recently been released from jail for a separate incident that occurred in January.

According to public records, Starikov was arrested on January 28. He was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, both of which are felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for threatening a police officer.

In December of 2018, Starikov was arrested for disorderly conduct and for violating a municipal ordinance involving alcohol. He was released without needing to post bond in that case.

4. Attorney: Starikov Has Issues With Alcoholism & His Family Has Expressed ‘Outraged’ Over Their Son’s Alleged Behavior

Daniel Starikov was represented by a public defender during his initial court hearing for the most recent assault cases, according to NBC 6 South Florida. His private attorney representing him in another case, Aubrey Webb, told the TV station that he had arranged for Starikov to turn himself in after being contacted by Bal Harbour police.

Webb told reporters at the courthouse that Starikov has issues with alcohol abuse. He said that Starikov “comes from a very nice family here” and that they are not anti-Semitics. He added that his family is “saddened” and “outraged” over the allegations against their son.

Starikov’s mother, Valery, told WPLG-TV that she and the family were upset that others were hurt by her son’s alleged actions. She said that he is “seeking help for his alcohol-related issues.”

5. Daniel Starikov is Originally From Ukraine

Daniel Valerivich Starikov lists Odessa, Ukraine as his hometown on Facebook. The Miami Herald also reported that the family lived in Britain at some point.

Starikov’s Facebook page contains little detail. He lists as his favorite quote, “Dreams come true for those who truly believe in them.” He wrote in December of 2018 that he was raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for his birthday but received few donations.

It’s unclear exactly when he moved to Florida. Online public records do not indicate whether Starikov is currently employed.

