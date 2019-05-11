Darian Bashir: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Darian Bashir, 23, faces an open count of murder in the slaying of 23-year-old Jackson Weller outside Imbibe Nob Hill early Saturday morning. He is still on the loose. My story, with an assist from the best: @EliseKapNM https://t.co/as7QV8swY9 — Matt Reisen (@MReisen88) May 10, 2019

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Jackson Weller. Weller is the 23-year-old University of New Mexico baseball player who was found dead in the early hours of Saturday, May 4. Police found Weller’s body outside the Imbibe Nightclub in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill.

Here’s what you need to know about Darian Bashir:

1. Police Say Weller Was Standing with His Hands At His Side When Bashir Shot Him

Witnesses told police that Weller had been involved in a “minor scuffle” with somebody else outside the nightclub. They said the fight had nothing to do with Bashir. Police say that at the time Weller was shot, his hands were open and were at his sides.

2. Police Say Bashir & a Group of ‘Young Teens’ Have Appeared in YouTube Videos Flashing Gang Sings & Holding Guns

The arrest warrant for Darian Bashir says that Bashir and his “associates” seem to be flashing gang signs in a number of “homemade videos” on YouTube and in other social media posts. Police said the associates appeared to be “young teens.” The warrant also charges that Bashir and his associates are “wielding numerous firearms” in the posts and in homemade music videos.

The arrest warrant also points out that Bashir has a long criminal record. That’s why, police say, they did not publicly name the witnesses who came forward to identify Bashir as the alleged shooter of Jackson Weller.

3. Bashir Has Been Charged with Shooting People Outside of Nob Hill Night Clubs Twice in the Past

News reports say that Bashir has an extensive criminal record already. That includes at least two cases in which he was charged with shooting people outside of Central Avenue bars after closing time.

The first of those cases happened back in November 2017. That’s when, police said, Bashir shot a man in the stomach near Central Avenue, after closing time. They say Bashir fired his gun after he and the man had gotten into a fight over a woman. The case was dismissed because of technicalities after the state didn’t provide the necessary evidence to the defense on time and failed to interview witnesses in time.

In February of this year, Bashir was again charged with aggravated battery. This time, he was accused of shooting at another car and almost hitting nearby police officers. Bashir was arrested but was released ahead of his trial.

4. Bashir Had Been Arrested on Shooting Charges in February & Was Out on His Own Recognizance When He Allegedly Shot Jackson Keller

In February, police arrested Bashir and charged him with aggravated battery. The 22-year-old Bashir allegedly fired a gun from a moving car, hitting nearby police officers. He was arrested and charged. But Judge Richard Brown ordered that Bashir could be released to his own recognizance while he awaited his trial, since, the judge said, there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that Bashir had intentionally fired his gun at the police officers. Judge Brown said that whatever risk Bashir posed could be offset with appropriate conditions of release.

5. Police Arrested Bashir After Midnight on Saturday, May 11

The arrest warrant for Bashir was issued on Friday, May 10. Police say they arrested Bashir after midnight on Saturday, May 11 at an apartment in the Northeast Heights. They say detectives took him into custody “without incident.”

