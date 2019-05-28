Dayton Tornado Reported: Damage, Photos & Update

The Dayton, Ohio area was threatened by several tornadoes, as reports emerged on the live scanner and social media of significant storm damage, with rescues underway and rescuers reporting demolished houses and trapped people. You can see photos and videos throughout this article.

Everyone, I was just direct hit by a tornado here in dayton ohio. The street and houses are all in shambles. Live power lines everywhere. I will keep everyone updated. pic.twitter.com/aoStcpQsw0 — Equate (@EquateHD) May 28, 2019

“We have a house that was cut in half over here,” a rescuer said on the scanner around 12:23 a.m. on May 28, 2019, showing the urgency and severity of the situation. Another said a “house was leveled.” It was not yet clear how many people were wounded or dead, if any. However, rescuers were discussing efforts to extricate people. “Multiple structures collapsed…one person trapped,” said another rescuer on the scanner. They referred to the “Westbrook corridor.”

A very historical and is absolutely heartbreaking night in Ohio. A large and extremely dangerous tornado hit Dayton, Ohio. Whatever you are doing, stop and say a prayer for everyone impacted. #ohwx #Dayton pic.twitter.com/iK3kAYNieF — Christopher Pipkin (@ChrisAlanWx) May 28, 2019

You can listen to live scanner audio here. You can get updates from the National Weather Service office covering the Dayton, Ohio area here.

Everything is spinning in Ohio between Dayton and Columbus 🌪️… overall storm system or convective complex generally heading East … embedded supercells on their own trajectories

Radar 11:52 PM pic.twitter.com/0yUE9xOWX5 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 28, 2019

Numerous adults and children were hiding in a bathroom, per another scanner report. Damage was reported in Trotwood, a community in the Dayton metropolitan area. “We will send the walking wounded to Trinity,” a rescuer said, referring to a hospital.

Reporter Sean Cudahy of WHIO-TV reported that “virtually an entire neighborhood (was) destroyed” in Celina. On scanner traffic, rescue officials referred to “wounded” people and were conducting searches. They referred to significant damage to structures. Be aware that the situation was still unfolding with very active rescue activity on the scanner, which you can listen to live below.

B R U H Blurry but peep that funnel in this video.#Dayton #Tornado pic.twitter.com/6THcznD6xA — Josh Martinez (@YoJoshMartinez) May 28, 2019

The reports in Dayton followed a week of tornados, including severe tornado damage in Jefferson City, Missouri and El Reno, Oklahoma, where a hotel and mobile park were severely damaged.

Via @dogkeg live stream, some early images of Dayton tornado damage look bad, they had little no no warning at all. Prayers for those affected #Dayton pic.twitter.com/2rgFfT76rg — Massillon.com (@Massilloncom) May 28, 2019

“We’re searching as well as we can,” said one rescuer on the scanner. Wires and downed trees made passing some streets difficult or even impossible. “All the lines down in the road,” said another rescuer on the scanner.

PHOTOS: Just got a first look at damage on Bruns Ave in Celina. Virtually an entire neighborhood destroyed. Hard to show all homes in dark, but MANY look like this @whiotv pic.twitter.com/RMX7B52iYD — Sean Cudahy (@SCudahyWHIO) May 28, 2019

“DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work,” wrote the Ohio Department of transportation.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/3RBBHarLzW — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 28, 2019

However, the National Weather Service office serving Dayton wrote this: “[12:02 AM] Currently there is no radar-confirmed or spotter-confirmed tornado activity. However, multiple storms remain capable of producing tornadoes. Do not let your guard down. There are still several dangerous storms moving through the area!”

[12:02 AM] Currently there is no radar-confirmed or spotter-confirmed tornado activity. However, multiple storms remain capable of producing tornadoes. Do not let your guard down. There are still several dangerous storms moving through the area! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

However, numerous tornado warnings remained active shortly after midnight.

Tornado Warning including Newark OH, Pataskala OH, Heath OH until 12:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/YDk7nYWIpE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Marc Weinberg, WDRB-TV meteorologist, wrote on Twitter, “‘Multiple building collapses. Numerous injuries’ per scanner traffic from Montgomery county in Ohio where a tornado hit at about 10:45 pm eastern.” That information had yet to be confirmed by authorities. “Listening to this scanner traffic out of Montgomery county, OH is just scary,” he noted.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 just north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are on the scene assisting with removing debris from a tornado. pic.twitter.com/LZY7CSsXSk — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) May 28, 2019

The scanner carried reports of people being trapped in a basement in Trotwood, Ohio and gas leaks in Montgomery County in the suburbs of Dayton.

The area was hit with seven tornado warnings.

7 active #tornado warnings in #ohwx in Dayton to Columbus. Pray that they make it through this. pic.twitter.com/8f9FPIQivL — Luke Sampe (@LukeSampe) May 28, 2019

“[11:40 PM] DEBRIS BEING LOFTED INTO THE AIR FROM A TORNADO NEAR VANDALIA OHIO MOVING SOUTH. TAKE COVER IN SHILOH, DAYTON, NORTHRIDGE, AND HUBER HEIGHTS. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION!!!” the NWS office wrote. A minute earlier, this report: “Suspected tornado near Vandalia as of 11:38. Crossing the path of the first tornado.”

Unfortunately we are dealing with a major disaster situation in the Dayton Ohio area as a long track tornado has impacted a heavily populated area. Here is a very preliminary look at the track of the tornado.. #Tornado #Dayton #OHwx pic.twitter.com/Lfa1eSPKvR — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega_WX) May 28, 2019

The tornado threatened Dayton: “[11:34 PM] NEW TORNADO THREAT FOR THE DAYTON METRO AREA. STORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO LOCATED NEAR ENGLEWOOD MOVING SOUTHEAST. TAKE COVER NOW IN THE DAYTON AREA!!!!” wrote NWS. And this: “[11:22 PM] NEW TORNADO THREAT FOR EXTREME NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AND SOUTHERN MIAMI COUNTY. ANOTHER TORNADO POSSIBLE NEAR THE COUNTY LINE. TAKE SHELTER NOW!”

The extent of damage was not yet clear.

People Reported Damage on Social Media

We just took a direct hit from a tornado. Our street is in ruins! Urbana Avenue @whiotv NO SIRENS HEARD! Dayton Ohio pic.twitter.com/UZMYiRhOyt — Special Agent Nunya .007 🎆🎆🎆 (@Nunya_Bizznizz) May 28, 2019

The situation was unfolding, but people took to social media with reports of damage. “We just took a direct hit from a tornado. Our street is in ruins! Urbana Avenue @whiotv NO SIRENS HEARD!” one person wrote on Twitter.