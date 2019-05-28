Dayton Tornado: Listen to Scanner in Trotwood, Brookville

A “large and dangerous tornado” struck the Dayton, Ohio area, including the community of Trotwood. The live scanner, which you can listen to below, flooded with reports of damage, people needing extrication, lines down, and other problems.

Significant tornado damage in Celina, Ohio. Via Jennifer Fourman: https://t.co/TRMXSTx6Hy. pic.twitter.com/2TQVaX6gog — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) May 28, 2019

You can listen to live scanner audio here for the Dayton area and Montgomery County. You can get updates from the National Weather Service office covering the Dayton, Ohio area here.

Photo from a friend of the Marathon gas station at Wagner Ford that is no more. #daytontornado pic.twitter.com/xElgJGh0Ig — Jessica Olson (@JheffnerDayton) May 28, 2019

In Trotwood, the mayor reported “extensive” damage throughout the community. In Brookville, school was cancelled for May 28 after part of the roof blew off, the superintendent said to WHIO-TV. Medics were responding to Trotwood for a report of a person “trapped under debris.”

“This is pretty good sized,” one rescuer said on the scanner about damage. The dangers were not abating in Ohio either after midnight. “[1:03 AM] DEBRIS BEING LOFTED INTO THE AIR BY A TORNADO SOUTH OF CIRCLEVILLE, OHIO. IF YOU ARE IN STOUTSVILLE OR TARLTON, TAKE COVER NOW. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION!” wrote the National Weather Service office serving Daytom.

Everything is spinning in Ohio between Dayton and Columbus 🌪️… overall storm system or convective complex generally heading East … embedded supercells on their own trajectories

Radar 11:52 PM pic.twitter.com/0yUE9xOWX5 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 28, 2019

The tornado touched ground in the Dayton, Ohio area, imperiling various suburban communities in the metropolitan area of Dayton late on May 27, 2019.

Reports broke forth on the live scanner and social media of significant storm damage and people needing medical attention. Structure damage was reported throughout the area. Officials had yet to confirm any injury accounts, and it was unclear whether there were any deaths. The extent of the damage was also not yet clear, but the scanner reports indicated it was severe. You can see photos and videos throughout this article. Rescuers referred to victims on the scanner. Again, though, the total wounded was not clear.

The damage to the Dayton metropolitan area was described by one journalist as “catastrophic” and “unbelievable.”

Tough night in Western Ohio RT @_natemorris: “Unbelievable” and “Catastrophic” damage in Celina, OH and surrounding #Dayton metro area after large and devastating tornado struck the city. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/ucKxZtD8OK — T.G. Shuck (@TGweather) May 28, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

A House Was Cut in Half, Scanner Traffic Said

Everyone, I was just direct hit by a tornado here in dayton ohio. The street and houses are all in shambles. Live power lines everywhere. I will keep everyone updated. pic.twitter.com/aoStcpQsw0 — Equate (@EquateHD) May 28, 2019

Frightening reports emerged on the scanner.

“We have a house that was cut in half over here,” a rescuer said on the scanner around 12:23 a.m. on May 28, 2019. Another said a “house was leveled.” Rescuers were discussing efforts to extricate people. “Multiple structures collapsed…one person trapped,” said another rescuer on the scanner. They referred to the “Westbrook corridor.”

A very historical and is absolutely heartbreaking night in Ohio. A large and extremely dangerous tornado hit Dayton, Ohio. Whatever you are doing, stop and say a prayer for everyone impacted. #ohwx #Dayton pic.twitter.com/iK3kAYNieF — Christopher Pipkin (@ChrisAlanWx) May 28, 2019

The steeple snapped at the New Life Worship Center, but no one inside was injured:

This is the New Life Worship Center on Benchwood Rd. The steeple has snapped and the roof has slide off into the parking lot. About 25 people were inside. No injuries! 🙏🏽 @ABC22FOX45 pic.twitter.com/Z0Fqncvyd7 — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) May 28, 2019

According to WHIO-TV, damage included roofs gone in Dayton; damaged houses in Riverside; injuries and damage in Brookville (including to the high school and on Westbrook); and in other areas.

“Windows are gone, doors are gone…I’m trying to check on injuries now,” said one rescuer on the scanner.

Well when you’re on the highway and there’s a tornado crossing the interstate and the best thing you can do is hope for the best and play somewhere over the rainbow #tornado #dayton #i75 #twister #somewhereovertherainbow pic.twitter.com/28hg7h1P49 — Christian Matthews (@officialdark1) May 28, 2019

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down, writing, “[11:00 PM] CONFIRMED LARGE AND DANGEROUS TORNADO ON THE GROUND NEAR TROTWOOD, OHIO. EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW IN NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO. DO NOT TRY TO SPOT AT NIGHTTIME!”

Scanner Traffic Discussed the ‘Walking Wounded’

It’s the first time I’ve encountered a #tornado. Luckily I’m far enough way where we only lost power. I just hope the people closer to where this thing touched down are safe. pic.twitter.com/DPZJoERZb5 — Josh Martinez (@YoJoshMartinez) May 28, 2019

One man wrote that it was the first time he had encountered a tornado, and shared the above photos.

Numerous adults and children – as many as 25 – were hiding in a bathroom at the New Life Worship Center, per another scanner report. Damage was reported in Trotwood, a community in the Dayton metropolitan area. “We will send the walking wounded to Trinity,” a rescuer said.

Reporter Sean Cudahy of WHIO-TV reported that “virtually an entire neighborhood (was) destroyed” in Celina. On scanner traffic, rescue officials referred to “wounded” people and were conducting searches. They referred to significant damage to structures. Be aware that the situation was still unfolding with very active rescue activity on the scanner.

B R U H Blurry but peep that funnel in this video.#Dayton #Tornado pic.twitter.com/6THcznD6xA — Josh Martinez (@YoJoshMartinez) May 28, 2019

The reports in Dayton followed a week of tornados, including severe tornado damage in Jefferson City, Missouri and El Reno, Oklahoma, where a hotel and mobile park were severely damaged.

People were asked to avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton.

“DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work,” wrote the Ohio Department of transportation.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/3RBBHarLzW — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 28, 2019

Snow plows were used to clear tornado debris.

Snow plows getting extra duty tonight on I-75 north of downtown Dayton as crews clear tornado debris. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Xp6xOZ501W — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) May 28, 2019

The tornado threat to Dayton was abating.

The National Weather Service office serving Dayton wrote this: “[12:02 AM] Currently there is no radar-confirmed or spotter-confirmed tornado activity. However, multiple storms remain capable of producing tornadoes. Do not let your guard down. There are still several dangerous storms moving through the area!”