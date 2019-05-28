Dayton Tornado Video: Severe Damage, Deaths Unclear

Video captured the damage caused by a large and dangerous tornado that struck Dayton, Ohio and its surrounding communities. You can see videos of the destruction and severe weather throughout this article. Live scanner reports captured a flurry of rescue activity that continued well into the morning in Dayton-area communities like Trotwood, Brookville, and Beavercreek.

This is horrifying. You watch as this homeowner comes out from sheltering… to find her home destroyed 🙏 #daytonareatornado #DaytonTornado pic.twitter.com/GuT2Y9uwMH — Amy Wood 7 News (@TVAmy) May 28, 2019

Rescuers were extricating trapped people. They were tending to the injured. They referred to a house that was cut in half, another that was leveled, and other buildings were described as “collapsed.”

@lookner my buddy just sent me this video of Dayton tornado pic.twitter.com/HYkgUhUjD8 — Manuel Villalobos (@manuelvilla63) May 28, 2019

One person was described as having a “head injury.”

Near midtown Dayton, looking north as the tornado bears down on the city. Via Emily Alvarez: https://t.co/dpY6JImHZa pic.twitter.com/VQiITlk78B — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) May 28, 2019

A house was “completely flattened…a female possibly missing. They don’t know if she was home or not,” said another rescuer on the scanner.

Also in Clayton and Trotwood. Many trees down. Power lines down. pic.twitter.com/s0NBxo5SwK — Kenneth C. Henning (@KennethCHenning) May 28, 2019

Pictures also captured the severe damage.

It was not yet clear how many were wounded or whether there were deaths. However, the National Weather Service office that serves Dayton, Ohio confirmed that a tornado touched ground in the Dayton, Ohio area, calling it large and dangerous.

Rescues were underway early in the morning of May 28, 2019.

Everyone, I was just direct hit by a tornado here in dayton ohio. The street and houses are all in shambles. Live power lines everywhere. I will keep everyone updated. pic.twitter.com/aoStcpQsw0 — Equate (@EquateHD) May 28, 2019

Businesses sustained damage.

This is the Rite Aide at Siebenthal & Dixie in Dayton. Side wall is completely ripped off. @Local12 @ABC22FOX45 pic.twitter.com/THB8hKQEdo — WalterSmith-Randolph (@WalterReports) May 28, 2019

The damage to the Dayton metropolitan area was described by one journalist as “catastrophic” and “unbelievable.”

Well when you’re on the highway and there’s a tornado crossing the interstate and the best thing you can do is hope for the best and play somewhere over the rainbow #tornado #dayton #i75 #twister #somewhereovertherainbow pic.twitter.com/28hg7h1P49 — Christian Matthews (@officialdark1) May 28, 2019

Various suburban Dayton communities were affected; in Trotwood, the mayor reported “extensive” damage throughout the community.

Tornado sirens in Dayton. pic.twitter.com/jzyNTwo4Ni — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) May 28, 2019

In Brookville, school was cancelled for May 28 after part of the roof blew off, the superintendent said to WHIO-TV. On the scanner, rescuers referred to “major damage” and roofs being gone.

Tough night in Western Ohio RT @_natemorris: “Unbelievable” and “Catastrophic” damage in Celina, OH and surrounding #Dayton metro area after large and devastating tornado struck the city. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/ucKxZtD8OK — T.G. Shuck (@TGweather) May 28, 2019

“We have a house that was cut in half over here,” a rescuer said on the scanner around 12:23 a.m. on May 28, 2019. Medics were on the scene responding to numerous calls.

UPDATE: @mcohiosheriff says the Northridge High School, 2251 Timber Lane, gymnasium has been opened for those affected by the storm event and have been displaced by damage. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist in operating the emergency shelter. #DaytonTornado — Adam Aaro (@AdamFox45Now) May 28, 2019

Rescuers were discussing efforts to extricate people. “Multiple structures collapsed…one person trapped,” said another rescuer on the scanner. They referred to the “Westbrook corridor” as an area seeing particular damage.

A very historical and is absolutely heartbreaking night in Ohio. A large and extremely dangerous tornado hit Dayton, Ohio. Whatever you are doing, stop and say a prayer for everyone impacted. #ohwx #Dayton pic.twitter.com/iK3kAYNieF — Christopher Pipkin (@ChrisAlanWx) May 28, 2019

Some well-known buildings were damaged, including a gas station and religious center. The steeple snapped at the New Life Worship Center, but no one inside was injured, even as 25 people clustered in a bathroom for safety, per scanner reports:

This is the New Life Worship Center on Benchwood Rd. The steeple has snapped and the roof has slide off into the parking lot. About 25 people were inside. No injuries! 🙏🏽 @ABC22FOX45 pic.twitter.com/Z0Fqncvyd7 — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) May 28, 2019

Photos showed a destroyed gas station.

Photo from a friend of the Marathon gas station at Wagner Ford that is no more. #daytontornado pic.twitter.com/xElgJGh0Ig — Jessica Olson (@JheffnerDayton) May 28, 2019

According to WHIO-TV, damage included roofs gone in Dayton; damaged houses in Riverside; injuries and damage in Brookville (including to the high school and on Westbrook); and in other areas in the Dayton metropolitan area.

Significant tornado damage in Celina, Ohio. Via Jennifer Fourman: https://t.co/TRMXSTx6Hy. pic.twitter.com/2TQVaX6gog — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) May 28, 2019

You can listen to live scanner audio here. You can get updates from the National Weather Service office covering the Dayton, Ohio area here.

Everything is spinning in Ohio between Dayton and Columbus 🌪️… overall storm system or convective complex generally heading East … embedded supercells on their own trajectories

Radar 11:52 PM pic.twitter.com/0yUE9xOWX5 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 28, 2019

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Trotwood, writing, “[11:00 PM] CONFIRMED LARGE AND DANGEROUS TORNADO ON THE GROUND NEAR TROTWOOD, OHIO. EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW IN NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO. DO NOT TRY TO SPOT AT NIGHTTIME!” People were described on the scanner as “bleeding.”

Well when you’re on the highway and there’s a tornado crossing the interstate and the best thing you can do is hope for the best and play somewhere over the rainbow #tornado #dayton #i75 #twister #somewhereovertherainbow pic.twitter.com/28hg7h1P49 — Christian Matthews (@officialdark1) May 28, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

People Shared Videos & Other Accounts on Social Media

It’s the first time I’ve encountered a #tornado. Luckily I’m far enough way where we only lost power. I just hope the people closer to where this thing touched down are safe. pic.twitter.com/DPZJoERZb5 — Josh Martinez (@YoJoshMartinez) May 28, 2019

Citizens took to social media to share evidence of the damage. One man wrote that it was the first time he had encountered a tornado, and shared the above photos. Rescuers on the scanner spoke of the smell of gas from building collapses.

“We will send the walking wounded to Trinity,” a rescuer said.

Reporter Sean Cudahy of WHIO-TV reported that “virtually an entire neighborhood (was) destroyed” in Celina. On scanner traffic, rescue officials referred to “wounded” people and were conducting searches.

B R U H Blurry but peep that funnel in this video.#Dayton #Tornado pic.twitter.com/6THcznD6xA — Josh Martinez (@YoJoshMartinez) May 28, 2019

The reports in Dayton followed a week of tornados, including severe tornado damage in Jefferson City, Missouri and El Reno, Oklahoma, where a hotel and mobile park were severely damaged.

Via @dogkeg live stream, some early images of Dayton tornado damage look bad, they had little no no warning at all. Prayers for those affected #Dayton pic.twitter.com/2rgFfT76rg — Massillon.com (@Massilloncom) May 28, 2019

“We’re searching as well as we can,” said one rescuer on the scanner. Wires and downed trees made passing some streets difficult or even impossible. “All the lines down in the road,” said another rescuer on the scanner.

PHOTOS: Just got a first look at damage on Bruns Ave in Celina. Virtually an entire neighborhood destroyed. Hard to show all homes in dark, but MANY look like this @whiotv pic.twitter.com/RMX7B52iYD — Sean Cudahy (@SCudahyWHIO) May 28, 2019

People were asked to avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton because of tornado debris that required snowplows to clear from the roadways, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work,” wrote the Ohio Department of transportation.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/3RBBHarLzW — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 28, 2019

The tornado threat to Dayton was waning, though.

The National Weather Service office serving Dayton wrote this: “[12:02 AM] Currently there is no radar-confirmed or spotter-confirmed tornado activity. However, multiple storms remain capable of producing tornadoes. Do not let your guard down. There are still several dangerous storms moving through the area!”

[12:02 AM] Currently there is no radar-confirmed or spotter-confirmed tornado activity. However, multiple storms remain capable of producing tornadoes. Do not let your guard down. There are still several dangerous storms moving through the area! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

The scanner carried reports of people being trapped in a basement in Trotwood, Ohio and gas leaks in Montgomery County in the suburbs of Dayton. “We have heavy debris,” rescuers said.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 just north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are on the scene assisting with removing debris from a tornado. pic.twitter.com/LZY7CSsXSk — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) May 28, 2019

People shared photos of hail.

“[11:40 PM] DEBRIS BEING LOFTED INTO THE AIR FROM A TORNADO NEAR VANDALIA OHIO MOVING SOUTH. TAKE COVER IN SHILOH, DAYTON, NORTHRIDGE, AND HUBER HEIGHTS. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION!!!” the NWS office wrote. A minute earlier, this report: “Suspected tornado near Vandalia as of 11:38. Crossing the path of the first tornado.”

Unfortunately we are dealing with a major disaster situation in the Dayton Ohio area as a long track tornado has impacted a heavily populated area. Here is a very preliminary look at the track of the tornado.. #Tornado #Dayton #OHwx pic.twitter.com/Lfa1eSPKvR — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega_WX) May 28, 2019

The NWS warned people that the tornado was threatening Dayton: “[11:34 PM] NEW TORNADO THREAT FOR THE DAYTON METRO AREA. STORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO LOCATED NEAR ENGLEWOOD MOVING SOUTHEAST. TAKE COVER NOW IN THE DAYTON AREA!!!!” wrote NWS. And this: “[11:22 PM] NEW TORNADO THREAT FOR EXTREME NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AND SOUTHERN MIAMI COUNTY. ANOTHER TORNADO POSSIBLE NEAR THE COUNTY LINE. TAKE SHELTER NOW!”

A Large Tornado has hit multiple towns around Dayton OH https://t.co/8pWK5OH0tK — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) May 28, 2019

The extent of damage was not yet clear but seemed severe.

We just took a direct hit from a tornado. Our street is in ruins! Urbana Avenue @whiotv NO SIRENS HEARD! Dayton Ohio pic.twitter.com/UZMYiRhOyt — Special Agent Nunya .007 🎆🎆🎆 (@Nunya_Bizznizz) May 28, 2019

“We just took a direct hit from a tornado. Our street is in ruins! Urbana Avenue @whiotv NO SIRENS HEARD!” one person wrote on Twitter.