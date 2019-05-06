Did Missandei & Grey Worm Live or Die on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4?

The night is long and full of terrors on Game of Thrones. Did Missandei and Grey Worm live or die this week? Read on for more details.

This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4.

Although Missandei and Grey Worm both survived Game of Thrones‘ Battle of Winterfell last week, this week was not so kind. Grey Worm survived but his beloved Missandei did not.

Last week, things looked dicey for Grey Worm. He was on the front lines and the Unsullied Army would not retreat when told to do so. Instead, they protected the others who were retreating. Despite how brave Grey Worm was, he looked positively scared at one point. But he stood his ground anyway.

Meanwhile, Missandei was in the crypts last week where some undead rose, breaking through the sarcophagus and attacking. But Missandei did not die either.

Now things are completely different. :(

Missandei was killed – beheaded at the hands of the Mountain and Cersei’s command. Tyrion begged for Missandei’s life, but Cersei didn’t care. Missandei’s final words were “Dracarys.” She told Dany to “light them up” and burn them all. Her last words weren’t for Grey Worm but for her best friend. Her last words were powerful.

Last week, Grey Worm promised that he would go with Missandei when all this was over, take his army with him, and protect her people who are so peaceful that they do not know how to protect themselves.

I have a feeling that he will still keep his promise and protect her people, even though she’s now gone. :(

