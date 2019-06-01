Eden Rogers & Brandy Welch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lesbian couple Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch filed a lawsuit against South Carolina’s government and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Thursday.

Rogers and Welch applied to be foster parents in the state of South Carolina, but due to the HHS, federally funded foster welfare programs in South Carolina can refuse to perform services which don’t line up with their religious beliefs.

Rogers and Welch’s application to serve as foster parents was denied earlier this month because they are a lesbian couple.

Rogers and Welch’s are now teaming up with Lambda Legal, the ACLU, ACLU of South Carolina, and South Carolina Equality Coalition to sue the state of South Carolina and the HHS.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rogers & Welch Applied to Become Foster Parents Through Miracle Hill Ministries

Miracle Hill Ministries is a Christian non-profit that has provided foster homes to children since 1988.

“Since 1988, Miracle Hill has been recruiting Christian foster families – both single and married — and providing them with vital support throughout the licensing process, placements and beyond,” Miracle Hill’s website states.

Without addressing sexual orientation, Miracle Hill says being a foster parent is a “tremendous blessing and directly answers God’s call.”

According to Lambda Legal, Miracle Hill is “South Carolina’s largest state-contracted foster care agency.”

Miracle Hill said it felt “a religious obligation to partner with foster parents who share our beliefs and who are active in a Christian church,” per the Huffington Post.

2. Miracle Hill Denied Rogers & Welch’s Application but Encouraged Them to Apply Elsewhere

According to the Greenville News, president of Miracle Hill Ministries, Reid Lehman, said the group encouraged the couple to work with other foster programs in the state.

“Our unique ability to partner with Christian parents who share our religious convictions has helped to greatly increase the pool of available foster homes,” Lehman said. “We are saddened that Ms. Rogers and Ms. Welch are unwilling to foster children if they cannot do so with Miracle Hill. We would be honored to work with them if they shared our religious convictions in belief and practice, and we’ve encouraged them to volunteer in other ways with our ministry if they would like to do so.”

Lamda Legal vehemently disagrees with Miracle Hill’s policy.

“Agencies have no right to exclude families because of their faith or sexual orientation,” the law firm said.

3. Rogers & Welch Have Two Other Children & Say Faith is a Large Part of Their Family

According to the Greenville News, Rogers and Welch have two daughters, ages 7 and 10. The couple said faith is a large part of their family life.

“We work hard to raise our own two girls in a loving and stable home,” Welch said in a statement. “Faith is a part of our family life, so it is hurtful and insulting to us that Miracle Hill’s religious view of what a family must look like deprives foster children of a nurturing, supportive home.”

Rogers, 33, and Welch, 40, have been married for three years and attend the Greenville Unitarian Universalist Church.

4. Miracle Hill Received $600,000 From Tax-Payers Last Fiscal Year

Last fiscal year, Miracle Hill Ministries received about $600,000 from the state Department of Social Services. The money was sent to help expand the non-profit’s foster program, per spokesperson Sandy Furnell.

In January, the HHS granted South Carolina religious exemption allowing them to discriminate against families based on religion and sexual orientation.

Critics say the exemption is a direct result of the way the Trump Administration has been handling the HHS.

“The state of South Carolina and the Trump Administration have turned their backs on the children of South Carolina who are in foster care. The 4,600 children in state care — many of whom live in group homes, are separated from siblings, or age out of foster care without ever becoming part of a family — need every qualified family that is willing to open their heart and home to a child,” Susan Dunn, Legal Director of the ACLU of South Carolina said.

This is a direct flip from the Obama administration, which implemented non-discrimination policies within federally funded organizations.

5. Prepping to Become Foster Parents, Rogers & Welch Recently Purchased a Larger Home

During a press conference in Greenville put together by the plaintiffs, Rogers and Welch said they recently decided to become foster parents and bought a larger home.

“We’ve always wanted to open our home to foster children,” Rogers said. “I had the opportunity to help raise my younger siblings, and we knew from the beginning of us that fostering children was going to be an important part of our lives.”

After they contacted Miracle Hill and said they were a same-sex couple and were interested in fostering, Miracle Hill asked them to fill out a form. After they filled out the form and said they were a same-sex couple who attended a Unity church they were rejected.

“We were rejected immediately,” Welch said. “Seeing that email come across my screen really made me feel ill.”

Currey Cook of the Lambda Law, a law agency devoted to protecting LGBTQ rights, says Miracle Hill’s discrimination violates the constitution.

“In our case, we argue that allowing the use of religious criteria in the public child welfare system is unconstitutional,” Cook said. “Allowing the exclusion of families because they are not evangelical Protestant Christian or because they are a same-sex couple violates the equal protection clause.”