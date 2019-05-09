Elija Godwin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elija Godwin is a track star from Georgia. He’s been called one of the fastest freshmen in the country. But earlier this week, Godwin made headlines for another reason. The sprinter accidentally impaled himself on a javelin while running backwards during his training. Miraculously, Godwin survived the gruesome accident. Here’s what you need to know about Elija Godwin:

1. A Javelin Pierced His Lung & Embedded Itself in His Chest — but He is Expected to Make a Full Recovery

Godwin was running practice drills on Tuesday afternoon when he suffered the horrific accident. Somebody had left a javelin on the practice field, and it was sticking out at an angle. When Godwin sprinted backwards, he ran straight into the javelin. The sharp tip went right through his body, puncturing one of his lungs.

Godwin’s team members called an ambulance and packed the area with gauze. Emergency workers cut off the part of the javelin that was sticking out of his back, just so that they could get him into the ambulance. But the front part of the javelin remained in Godwin’s chest until he was treated at the hospital.

Doctors performed surgery and Godwin is now breathing normally without the help of oxygen. He is expected to make a full recovery.

2. Godwin Could Be Back on the Track in 2020

Godwin has been called one of the fastest freshmen in the United States. His personal record in the 100-meter race is 10.47 seconds, and his record in the 200 meter is 20.59 seconds. He will have to sit out the rest of the 2019 season, as he recovers from a horrific accident in which he was impaled by a javelin. The javelin went right through his body and punctured his lung. But after undergoing surgery, Godwin made a rapid recovery, doctors said. He could be up and running again for the 2020 season.

3. Godwin’s Mother, Ginger Luby, Is an Office Manager at a Women’s Health Facility

Elija Godwin’s mother, Ginger Luby, told the media that her son’s lung had been punctured but that he is expected to make a full recovery after the horrific accident. Luby works as an office manager for the New Beginnings Comprehensive Women’s Healthcare, PC in the Atlanta area. She’s been in the job for 14 years, and her LinkedIn page includes recommendations and praise from former clients.

Luby is a proud mother whose Twitter page is full of news about her track star son. She often tweets about his accomplishments on the field. Godwin, a freshman at the Universtiy of Georgia, was running backward sprints as part of his training on Tuesday when he ran backwards into a javelin. The javelin pierced him and went through his body, puncturing a lung. But after surgery, doctors said Godwin was expected to make a full recovery and might compete again next year.

4. Godwin Medaled at the USA Junior Outdoor Championships This Summer

In the summer of 2018, Godwin was an incoming freshman, looking forward to starting his studies at the University of Georgia. He took part in the USA Junior Outdoor Championships where he earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter dash. He also made the 4×400-meter relay pool for the World Juniors.

Godwin will sit out the rest of the 2019 season, after a tragic accident earlier this week. Godwin was running backward sprints as part of his training on Tuesday when he ran into a javelin that had been left on the field, sticking up at an angle. The javelin pierced him and went through his body, puncturing a lung. But after surgery, doctors said Godwin was expected to make a full recovery and might compete again next year.

5. Godwin Is a Dedicated Competitor Who Aspires to be ‘The People’s Champ’

"THE PEOPLES CHAMP MUST BE EVERYTHING THE PEOPLE CAN'T BE" — Elija Godwin (@Elija_EG3) March 8, 2017

Godwin has one tweet pinned to the top of his feed. It’s a line from a song by Chance the Rapper and it reads, simply, “The people’s champ must be everything the people can’t be.” The rest of Godwin’s twitter feed is dominated by his statistics, and photos of himself and his team mates. Godwin’s mother, Ginger Luby, is a devout Christian who often writes about the power of religion in her Facebook posts.