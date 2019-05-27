Elizabeth Shelley Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elizabeth Shelley is a five-year-old Utah girl. She was reported missing on May 25 at 10 a.m. Authorities suspect her uncle Alex Whipple may have had something to do with her disappearance.

Elizabeth Shelley was last seen sleeping in her family’s Logan, Utah home around 2 a.m. on May 25. Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reports that 21-year-old Alex Whipple was at the family home on Friday night but was gone in the morning when Elizabeth was reported missing. Police have arrested Whipple on a prior warrant, and his bond is set at $25,000. According to Logan Police reports, Whipple has been uncooperative in questioning.

Local Logan City Police and the FBI are investigating the case with assistance from the Cache County Police Department, K9 Units, and the Utah Highway Patrol. The area near Elizabeth Shelley’s home has been searched, and police have asked neighbors who have surveillance cameras or smart doorbells to hand in their footage of the early hours of May 25.

1. Police Have Found Evidence Linking Elizabeth’s Uncle Alex Whipple to Her Disappearance

In a May 27 Facebook post, Logan City Police confirmed that an item had been found near Shelley’s home connecting Whipple to the missing girl. The police wrote, “This item has been tested and there is forensic evidence of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley.”

The post continued, “This evidence also connects Mr. Whipple to the residence from which she went missing and to Elizabeth herself. Some items were then located another short distance away which also shows a forensic connection to our missing 5-year-old.”

According to the police account, Alex Whipple was at Shelley’s home on the night of May 24. Elizabeth’s parents discovered she was missing around 9 a.m., and Alex Whipple had left too. After searching their home, they called the police around 10 a.m.

2. Alex Whipple Has a Criminal Record and Is Said to Be a Drug User

Cache County Police arrested Alex Whipple around 3 p.m. on May 25. He had a prior warrant related to recent charges involving driving under the influence and receiving stolen property. KUTV reports that Whipple was arrested in 2017 for leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle while under the influence. He had a warrant out for his arrest for violating the terms of his probation, and he has not yet been charged with any other crimes.

Logan City Police wrote that “Mr. Whipple made several inconsistent statements at the very beginning and lied about his whereabouts which were already known. He was uncooperative throughout the interrogation.” Police added that Whipple was in possession of drug paraphernalia when he was arrested on May 25.

According to the police, forensic evidence has been found on Alex Whipple’s person that links him to Elizabeth Shelley. Police have also issued statements indicating Whipple as their prime suspect.

3. Police, Family, and Volunteers Are Searching for Elizabeth

According to the Logan City Police Department, there are over 200 law enforcement officers from various agencies involved in the search for Elizabeth Shelley. Local businesses and concerned citizens have donated food, water, and supplies to help feed law enforcement and volunteers involved in the search.

The search began on May 25 near Shelley’s home on the west side of Logan. On May 26, the search extended into Hyrum.

4. Elizabeth’s Family Is Desperate for Her Return

Elizabeth Shelley’s stepgrandmother Mary Whipple shared with Fox 13 how the family is holding up. “It’s scary. It’s the worst thing ever. Ever. The longer the day goes on, … you start thinking the worst. You don’t want to, but it’s sad.” She said.

According to Whipple, Elizabeth’s mother is very distraught. “She’s been hysterical all morning, all day. She’s still bawling. It’s her worst nightmare. It’s the worst thing. She just wants it to go away. She wants her baby back.”

Logan Police Captain Tyson Budge told the Salt Lake Tribune, “We’re very concerned. At this point, we believe she’s been harmed.”

5. She Was Last Seen Wearing a Red Tank Top

Elizabeth Shelley is 3’6″ with brown eyes and curly, shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red tank top with either blue jeans or a teal plaid skirt. Logan City Police ask if you have seen either Elizabeth Shelley or Alex Whipple, alone or together, since May 25 to call them at 435-753-7555.