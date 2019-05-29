Facebook Down? Outage Reports Hit Social Media

Is Facebook down? This author briefly wasn’t able to access it on the afternoon of May 29, 2019, and judging from comments on Twitter, that was true for a lot of other people too. (My Facebook page loaded a few minutes later, though, so keep trying.)

Down Detector reported that Facebook “is having issues since 2:32 PM EDT.” According to Down Detector, complaints about Facebook being down spiked at that time with the most reported issues being the following:

Total blackout (68%)

Log in (16%)

Newsfeed (15%)

You can track problems at Facebook here on Down Detector. The site had more than 13,000 reports of Facebook being down in one short time frame on May 29, 2019. Other people also said the outage was a brief one. “Facebook was down for, like, 5 minutes and I already forgot what I was logging on to do. This doesn’t bode well for my day,” a woman wrote – on Twitter. “10 minutes ago facebook went down, for about 5 minutes, anyone else notice?” wrote another Twitter user.

When people tried to log into Facebook, they saw only an empty page. That didn’t upset some of them.

At last, my wish has come true. Facebook loads an empty page. Never been a Happier. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/0sPehCMA6P — Senthil Rajasekharan (@sprcmdysenthil) May 29, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

People Took to Twitter to Talk About Facebook Being Down

Some people noted the irony that they were writing about Facebook being down on Twitter. “When you have to check Twitter to verify that #Facebook is down 🙃” wrote one person. The hashtag #FacebookDown took off on Twitter.

“Facebook is down. IT’S THE END OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 😁😄😄😄” wrote another. “Haha, stopping in to check if #FacebookDown for anyone else. Looks like!” another Twitter user wrote.

Several just wanted to know: “Is #FacebookDown for anyone else?”

Some people were annoyed at Facebook. “For God sake @facebook, how many times a year you witness an outage? 😠 #facebookdown,” a man wrote on Twitter.

Some people couldn’t help getting political when joking about Facebook being down.

Minutes after Mueller's statement giving us the Cliff-notes of his 480 page book, Zuckerberg pulls the plug on Facebook to clean out the Russian bots in time for 2020#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Hg1odYVKv0 — Donna Martinez (@dmartin336) May 29, 2019

This post will be updated when more is learned about the Facebook outage.