15 Best Funny Golf Shirts for Men: Your Easy Buying Guide

Funny golf shirts are a great way to display your sense of humor and your love for the game, which is a sport not often associated with joking around. After all, it has been referred to as a “Gentleman’s game.”
When it comes to golf accessories and apparel, a humorous T-shirt or polo would be a fine addition to your collection. So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and funniest golf shirts.
You can’t be too full of yourself when it comes to golf and this “World’s Okayest Golfer” T-shirt from Feelin Good Tees will let everyone know that you don’t. And for some of us, this slogan might actually be too generous.
While there are a few exceptions (Ash Grey and Sport Grey), all shirts are made of 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton.
Available in 15 vibrant colors in sizes small through 5XL, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the perfect combination.
I know in some cases, this isn’t an exaggeration. The Golf Evolution T-Shirt from Laugh Out Loud Apparel makes a great gift idea for links lovers.
Each shirt is constructed of 100 percent ringspun cotton, which is stronger and smoother than regular cotton. Just be careful of how you wash it as there is a chance the shirt could shrink.
The shirt is available in 3 colors — Gray, Olive (pictured), and Turquoise — and is sizes small through 3XL.
Not only is it one of the best funny golf shirts, but it might be true.
Here’s a clever take on the Masters Tournament logo as it features Tiger Woods as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). The Netstore T-Shirt is, of course, referring to Woods’ historic major win at Augusta National in April 2019.
The shirt, which features digital printing for extra durability, is made of 100 percent cotton. You can get it in 3 colors — Green, Sport Grey, and White — and it’s available in sizes small through 5XL.
Shedd Shirts makes a similar model if you’re in the market for Youth and Toddler sizes.
The shirt says it all. The “Golf Father” Novelty T is perfect for Father’s Day. But really any occasion for the humorous golfing dad in your life.
Available in 10 different colors and in sizes small through 5XL, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the perfect combination. The shirts do run true to size as they’re made of 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton.
And coming at a good price, it’s really an offer you can’t refuse.
When it comes to funny golf shirts, the movie-inspired ones seem to work. This is the Bushwood Country Club Tee from UGP Campus Apparel. Bushwood CC, of course, was the club name in the classic 1980 comedy “Caddyshack.”
Made of 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton, the shirt features screen printed graphics and is machine washable. It’s advised to wash the shirt inside out to preserve the longevity of the graphics.
Available in 3 colors — Antique Irish Green, Heather Red, and Heather Sapphire — the shirts comes in sizes small through 3XL. There’s no doubt Judge Smails would approve of this T.
Humorous? Sure. Cheesy? Without a doubt. Built for performance? Absolutely. TattooGolf’s Pin High Shirt has all the features needed for a day on the golf course.
Made of 100 percent lightweight poly double mesh, the shirt has double-stitched arm seams, shoulders, and sleeves for extra durability. It’s designed so you can get a full range of motion on all your swing.
It also has a tapered neck, a two-button flat collar, and side vents for added breathability. Another plus is this is one of those moisture wicking shirts so you’ll stay cool and dry all day long.
Some of us need a little help from the “force” out there. But in the meantime you can let everyone know you’re a golf and “Star Wars” fan with the “May The Course Be With You” T-shirt from Panoware.
The combed ringspun cotton construction ensures comfort and durability and they are machine washable (recommended to wash cold, tumble dry low, and do not iron).
The shirt has more of a fitted style, so order a size up if you want it a little loose. Sizes run from small to 3XL.
A “May The Course Be With You” golf towel is also available for the super fans.
Grab that oversized driver and grip it, rip it, then sip it, just like this golf shirt from Birdies and Beers says.
Whether you hit the fairway or not, it won’t matter as you’ll be comfortable and cool in this soft 100 percent cotton T.
Machine washable and with double-needle sleeves and bottom hems, the classic fit shirt is available in 5 colors and in both men’s and women’s sizes.
Let’s head back to the Masters to find one of the best funny golf shirts. Most of us will never win the Green Jacket (ya think?), but that doesn’t mean you can’t look like you did.
The Green Jacket Masters Golf T-Shirt has screen print graphics designed to resemble the coveted prize. Made of 100 percent soft, lightweight cotton, the shirt has a classic fit with double-needled hem and sleeves for added durability.
Men, women, and youth sizes are available meaning the entire can look like major champions.
Perhaps a little more creepy than humorous, the TattooGolf Mr. Bones Performance Polo is sure to be a conversation starter on the golf course — or anywhere you might be wearing it.
And it is made for the course. Made 100 percent polyester micromesh, the polo is highlighted by moisture wicking fabric to keep you dry and cool as well as UV protection from the sun’s harmful rays. Lightweight at 4.5 ounces, the shirt is designed to provide maximum breathability and range of motion, which will allow you to hit all your golf clubs without restriction. The taped neck has a 3-button placket.
Available in Red and White, the polo comes in sizes small through 3XL.
I don’t know much about the topic, but I’m sure plenty of you out there know how to “talk birdie.”
And this all cotton shirt has stylish and clear screen print graphics in large font. It’s lightweight and features a crew neck with double-needle arms and bottom hem.
The shirt has a classic fit style and is available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes (small through 3XL). It is machine washabale (recommended cold with like colors).
Who couldn’t use a little advice when it comes to putting? The one depicted on this shirt could be considered a “gimme” but take the shot anyway and tap it in.
Available in 6 different colors and in sizes small through 3XL, the short sleeve T is made of soft and durable 100 percent combed ringspun cotton. The shirt has a fitted style so order a size larger if you want a looser fit.
Lightweight and comfortable, the shirt is machine washable (use the cold cycle).
The best funny golf shirts are the creative and clever ones just like this hole-in-one gag T.
The shirt is available in 5 colors in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes. The shirt is made of 100 percent soft and lightweight cotton.
Durable with a classic fit, each shirt has double-needle sleeves and bottom hem. Machine wash on the cold cycle with like colors.
We’ve all been there, some more than others. And this Shank Week T-Shirt is a great gift idea for your golfing buddy who can quite keep it in the fairway.
Madei of 100 percent cotton, the shirt features a stylish screen print graphic. It is available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes and comes in 5 different bright colors.
A golf swing trainer is a great way to help you shake the shanks and hooks.
This Eat Sleep Golf T-Shirt from Thread Science is a perfect gift for a retiree or someone who can’t get enough time on the course.
Made of a 50-50 cotton and polyester blend, the shirt has screen print graphics and a crew neck.
Sizes run from small through 5XL and the shirt is machine washable.