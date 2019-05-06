Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 IMDb Ratings

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 aired tonight, and although it’s only been available to watch for a few hours, fans are already flooding IMDb with their thoughts on the episode.

This article will explore some of tonight’s GoT episode in detail, so this is your official MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

Tonight’s episode left some fans feeling the episode fell short of expectations, with hundreds of users voicing their disappointment on Twitter. Many fans were already disappointed with how the Battle of Winterfell played out during last week’s episode “The Long Night.” Although episode 4 wasn’t nearly as insane and devastating as last week’s, we still had to deal with the aftermath of the battle, with those who survived the battle burying and burning the dead. It’s unclear if this week’s disappointment is just leftover bitterness of last week’s episode, but Twitter and IMDb are already lit up with fans voicing their disapproval of episode 4.

At 2.5 hours following the episode’s airing, episode 4 is rated at a solid 7.7 on IMDb. However, there have only been 5,292 reviews so far this evening. That number is expected to rise significantly throughout the week, as more fans get a chance to catch up on the episode and find time to rate and/or review. The screenshot above was taken at 10:50 p.m. CST on Sunday, May 5.

It appears that some (slightly bitter) fans who were disappointed with last week’s episode deliberately reviewed tonight’s episode with a 1 or 2 star review to express their frustration with the season thus far. Several users called those reviewers out, saying it was pointless to review before seeing the episode.

“Reviewing and rating the episode before it’s even out makes you just as bad as the people giving the last episode 10/10,” one user wrote. Another wrote “I get it.. You like game of thrones, but it’s pretty stupid rating an episode without even seeing it.”

Others felt the storylines during tonight’s episode were rushed, and that the writing was getting sloppy. “Something in the storytelling just feels wrong. It feels rushed and many of the storylines lacks ant [sic] ground. I’m sad that this great show is getting such a rushed, unfinished last season. This season should be the best, but it’s not.”

Some were just flat out disappointed in the entire season, and felt the show lost all of the quality that made it such an incredible show. One user wrote “I have never been more disappointed in a series. This season has made me sick as a viewer. GOT has lost just about every quality that made it the best show ever.”

“If you’re going to completely destroy 8 years worth of legacy in the final few episodes, that’s worse than just being terrible from the start,” another user added.

There were several reviews that were literally just about “The Long Night,” so we tried to skip over those that weren’t pertaining just to tonight’s episode. It’s still early, so we expect there to be more to read by Monday morning, so keep checking back for updates on this post!

What did you think about the episode? Were you pleased with the outcome, or were you left disappointed with some of the storylines and/or character development? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in Sunday at 9/8c to catch the next episode.

