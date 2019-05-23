Golden City Tornado Deaths, Carl Junction Damage: PHOTOS

Three people have died and more are injured after a tornado swept through the Golden City area of Barton County, authorities have confirmed. Photos and videos captured the deadly twister.

Here's another look at the deadly #tornado from #CarlJunction, MO on Wednesday evening. We'll continue to track #severe weather on-air and online on @WeatherNation. pic.twitter.com/qVJcIiUBdU — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 23, 2019

“Law enforcement can confirm three fatalities in the Golden City area of Barton County and several injuries in the Carl Junction area of Jasper County. #MoWx GoldenCity #CarlJunction,” wrote the official Twitter account of Missouri Public Safety. The people died when the storm struck their home, according to KY3. The home was near State Highway 126 and State Highway T, the television station reported.

There were unconfirmed scanner reports of people trapped in an apartment in Jefferson City as the violent tornado continued its path of damage.

https://twitter.com/paigedamba/status/1131425623963066369

Jefferson City MO Fire scanner sounds like major damage with injuries at Hawthorne Apartments with people trapped. Firefighters unable to reach due to collapse at YMCA blocking the road. — Matt Magiera (@mattmwx) May 23, 2019

Tornados were earlier reported to have struck both the Golden City and Carl Junction areas of Missouri, leading to the first death and injury reports. Names of those who died were not yet released.

Radar Images Captured Frightening Scenes of the Deadly Twister

Law enforcement can confirm three fatalities in the Golden City area of Barton County and several injuries in the Carl Junction area of Jasper County. #MoWx#GoldenCity #CarlJunction — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

Radar images captured the storm’s dangerousness. Earlier in the evening, public safety officials had warned of the looming tornado, writing, “@MSHPTrooperD troopers assisting local 1st responders in Golden City area of Barton Co with door-to-door searches following suspected tornado strike. More dangerous severe weather – tornadoes and flash flooding – expected overnight. Follow your local #MoWx Take cover as needed.”

This is about as scary a radar image you can see. Large tornado moving through Missouri. Near Golden City now. pic.twitter.com/FVEFnUZppR — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 23, 2019

The reports from the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office were dire.

1147 pm – Jefferson City MO – Violent tornado confirmed – shelter now!#midmowx — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 23, 2019

Carl Junction is a city in Jasper County, Missouri with a population just under 7,500.

TORNADO EMERGENCY! Violent tornado is hitting JEFFERSON CITY AREA… THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION pic.twitter.com/sHBwqQOtZo — Paul Griffin (@PaulGriffinWX) May 23, 2019

