Gray Whale Struck by Ferry in Washington State: Reports

A gray whale was struck by a ferry in Washington State, and efforts to try to rescue the whale were underway.

According to a spokesman for the Washington State Ferry, the whale “was hit between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. by a ferry traveling from Seattle to Bainbridge Island,” q13Fox.com reported.

I wondered if this was a rescue, happened in the bay in front of my studio. Updated reports indicate a gray whale is at the waterfront now. https://t.co/h3xOWzVZqn pic.twitter.com/krC5LDUxbu — byron@bikehugger (@bikehugger) May 29, 2019

KIRO7 reported that the gray whale “breached about five feet off the bow and the ferry Wenatchee hit the whale.”

The Whale Might Have Been Spotted Near a Pier

#breaking TONIGHT on KOMO News at 11: A gray whale has just been spotted at Pier 66, near the Edgewater Hotel. Unkown if it's hurt or dead after one was hit earlier by a ferry. Coast Guard, NOAA, and other marine animal agencies have been contacted and are headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/JJskMvcIjU — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 29, 2019

Kiro7 reports that the whale submerged after the ferry struck it, so it’s not clear whether it’s alive or dead.

However, the KOMO assignment desk reported that it’s believed the whale “was struck by the ferry Wenatchee as it left Colman Dock this evening.” The whale might be at Pier 66, so experts are headed there to try to find the whale.

#breaking TONIGHT on KOMO News at 11: State ferry hits gray whale. We're LIVE on scene with the latest on the whale's condition. PLUS, 11 deaths on Mt. Everest in just a few months. A local climber who made the journey sheds light on the man made danger that's costing lives! pic.twitter.com/999iQdZYz1 — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 29, 2019

The whale was spotted at the Pier 66 location, although it’s not clear whether it was the same whale that was hit by the ferry, according to Preston Phillips of KOMO News. Phillips also reported that the ferry captain didn’t see the whale in time to avoid hitting it.

JUST IN: Washington State DOT ferry hit a gray whale tonight in Elliott Bay, according to ferries spokesperson. Happened At 8:18 p.m. The whale breached in front of the ferry and the captain didn't see it in time to adjust. #breaking MORE: https://t.co/hTc2V5c5rH pic.twitter.com/0otBGWBeyO — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 29, 2019

King5’s Mark Wright wrote on Twitter that ferry passengers “saw the whale bleeding. Whale experts and wildlife officials are responding.”

You can read more about Washington State Ferries here. MyNorthwest reported that the Coast Guard was called in after the whale was struck.

What is a gray whale? According to National Geographic, the gray whale “is one of the animal kingdom’s great migrators. Traveling in groups called pods, some of these giants swim 12,430 miles round-trip from their summer home in Alaskan waters to the warmer waters off the Mexican coast. The whales winter and breed in the shallow southern waters and balmier climate. Other gray whales live in the seas near Korea.”

Gray whales surface when they need to breathe, giving people a chance to see them, especially on the American west coast, National Geographic reported.

Gray whales have interested humans for a long time. “Gray whales were the attraction on the world’s first ever whale watching trips in the 1950s and today still attract thousands of visitors as they migrate up the west coast of North America each spring,” according to US.Whales.org.