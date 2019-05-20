Houston Rockets Twitter Account Suspended, Fans Speculate Over the Reason

The Houston Rockets Twitter account has been suspended, leaving fans to wonder why Twitter might have taken this severe step.

Fans first began to notice the account had been suspended early on Monday afternoon. Thus far, Twitter HQ has not given a reason for the sudden suspension, nor have the Houston Rockets given an official statement.

As a result, fans have begun to speculate over why the account was suddenly blocked from the site. One fan tweeted, “the Houston Rockets were so bad in the playoffs their twitter account got suspended.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Houston Rockets Were Suspended at Some Point on Monday

At some indeterminate point on Monday, the Houston Rockets Twitter account was suspended. It didn’t take long before fans began to notice the abrupt disappearance of their beloved NBA team.

One user wrote, “R.I.P. to the Houston # Rockets Twitter. ”

Another wrote, “So last week twitter had suspended the Iowa and Iowa State football twitter accounts Now it appears twitter has suspended the Houston Rockets twitter account”

As that user noticed, this isn’t the first time a sports account has received a sudden suspension from the news site. On Saturday, the Iowa and Iowa State football programs were both abruptly suspended from the site, per The Des Moines Register. The reason for the suspension had to do with an apparent music copyright infringement, according to a spokesperson for Iowa. To the publication, that spokesperson said,