Jaden Andel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jaden Andel is a Houston-based transgender model who is suspected of stealing a rare turtle from the Houston Zoo. Andel is 21 years old.

According to police documents obtained by Heavy, Andel is suspected of stealing Squishy the turtle from the Houston Zoo on March 5. Police say Andel had a souvenir photo taken by a zoo photographer, then left with the turtle in her purse.

Police spoke with an Uber driver who says he picked up Andel on her way home from the zoo. The driver says Andel showed him the turtle in her purse and said she had “liberated” it from its enclosure. He went on to say that Jaden made a call while in his car, telling the person on the other end of the phone to “fill up their bathtub and put the turtle in the bathtub.”

According to his statement, the driver dropped Jaden Andel off at an apartment building and immediately reported the theft to the zoo. The driver also provided the zoo with the Uber ride ID.

Upon exiting her Uber, Police allege that Andel displayed the turtle in the lobby of the apartment building. Police spoke with the managers of the apartment building where Andel was dropped off, and they confirmed that she had the turtle and claimed to have stolen it from the Houston Zoo.

The police report states that Andel was staying with a friend in the apartment building, and that both have since left. The apartment manager told police that the friend, “admitted to having the turtle, apologized for the actions of his guest, and told [the apartment manager] that he had gotten rid of it but he refused to say where, only that it was released in a safe place.”

The apartment manager also told police that she had accessed Andel’s Instagram page on the evening of the incident, and she claimed Andel had posted video of the turtle swimming in a bathtub.

Squishy is a rare Siebenrock’s snake-necked turtle, one of five such turtles the Houston Zoo houses in their enclosure. Maria Gallegos, Security Manager for the Houston Zoo, told police that the turtle was priceless, with a value of at least $2,500. Squishy is 16 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Andel Is a Model and Activist

On her Facebook page, Andel identifies as a model and activist. Though she allegedly referred to stealing the turtle as liberating it, it remains unclear if the theft was intended as a form of protest.

Regardless of her intent, police still view Andel’s crime very seriously. Investigator Michael Ybanez of the Houston Police Department told Fox 26, “It’s a felony theft and there’s jail time associated with that — a theft of anything whether it’s a turtle or any other object it doesn’t belong to you.”

2. Since the Alleged Theft Occurred, Andel Has Been Traveling Through the Southwest

Following the alleged theft, Andel has posted status updates on Facebook that indicate she is traveling throughout the Southwest. On April 26, she posted, “Road trip !!!!!”

On April 28, she posted pictures at a road stop in Amarillo, Texas. That evening, she posted that she was on her way to Denver then Salt Lake City. On April 30, she posted a live video in Las Vegas.

3. In February She Posted that Her Father Was Dying

In the weeks leading up to the alleged theft, Andel posted that her father was dying. “I put yall threw alot, put daddy threw alot too, but at the end the day he supported me and loved me for the women i am. Daddys dieing i need yalls support now i need everybody to see me as a person,” she wrote.

4. Andel Suffered from Gender Dysphoria and Always Knew She Was a Girl

In a December 2018 Facebook post, Andel responded to a viral video of a transgender woman expressing frustration at being called “sir”. Andel wrote, “i was trying to commit suicide at age 6 …..marine father helped me seek therapy for 2 years age 13 i started hormones.”

She continued, “.im a girl…i have grown breats and under went SRS surgery …not that it defines me as women but a vagina kinda says hello women.”

5. The Houston Zoo Is Still Hoping for Squishy’s Safe Return

According to police documents, zoo staff are concerned about Squishy’s well-being because the turtle requires a specialized diet and environment. Security Director Gallegos told Fox 26, “Squishy is 16-years-old. We received him when he was a baby. Our keepers took care of him day to day. He receives medication. He’s one of our family.”

The zoo has also issued a press release to the Houston Chronicle which read in part, “After extensive investigation by HPD detectives, we are prepared to prosecute to the furthest extent the law allows and do everything we can to get Squishy returned safely.”

Police are asking anyone with information on Andel or Squishy’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.