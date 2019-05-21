Janet Kaye Barnes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Janet Kaye Barnes is a former Oklahoma teacher accused of having sex with three different students, KFSM reports. She had a previous conviction for sexual indecency with another student in a different school district in the state.

Barnes, 44, was indicted by a grand jury last week on two counts of second-degree rape and one count of sexual battery.

Barnes, who is married, had sex with three students while she taught at Pocola High School between January 2014 and November 2016, according to the indictment.

She is no longer employed by the school district.

Barnes turned herself in to police on Monday.

She is being held at LeFlore County on a $250,000 bond.

Barnes faces up to 15 years in prison for each rape charge and up to 10 years in prison for the sexual battery charge.

1. Janet Kaye Barnes is Charged With Rape & Sexual Battery

2. Barnes Had Sex Wih 3 Different Students at Pocola High, Police Say

Barnes is accused of having sex with two minors between 2014 and 2016 when she worked at Pocola High School, according to the indictment.

During the same time period, the indictment alleges that Barnes committed sexual battery on another student, who is legally an adult, in an incident unrelated to the students she is accused of raping.

Under Oklahoma law, teachers are barred from having sex with students even if they are over the age of consent.

Pocola is a rural area near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.

3. Barnes Was Suspended by the School When Investigation Launched 3 Years Ago

Barnes worked a Pocola High School until 2016.

The teacher was suspended when the school launched an investigation into the allegations that year, KHBS reported.

Her contract ended during her suspension and was not renewed.

4. Barnes Was Previously Convicted of Sexual Indecency With a Student

Barnes previously pleaded guilty to outraging public decency involving a student younger than 16 in McCurtain County in 2012, KFSM reported.

In that case, a student at Smithville Public Schools told police in 2010 that Barnes sent him nude photos over four months and asked him to have sex with her.

The boy told police that Barnes was “stalking him” and exposed herself to him.

Barnes was given a nine-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay more than $400 in fines and court costs.

She was also ordered to have no contact with the minor but the boy later told police that Barnes attended some sporting events and a school concert he performed in.

She pleaded guilty to violating the protection order in August 2012 but was not sentenced to any jail time. She was ordered again to have no contact with the boy and pay more than $500 in fines and fees.

5. Barnes is Married, Used to Work as a Coach

Barnes is married to Clayton Donovan, The Daily Mail reported.

Prior to working for Pocola High School, she worked at Smithville Public Schools.

Her role at Smithville is unclear but students described her as a teacher and a coach, KFSM reported.

