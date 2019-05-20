WATCH: Jeff Daniels Says ‘Race Button’ is the Republican Party’s Last Attempt to Save Itself

On MSNBC Monday afternoon actor Jeff Daniels laid into the Republican Party. Daniels, whose acting resume is long and impressive is well-known for playing news anchor Will McAvoy on HBO’s The Newsroom.

Daniels was there to discuss his role as Atticus Finch in Broadway’s revamp of To Kill a Mockingbird, but the conversation quickly shifted to today’s politics and the way Trump has shaped the current Republican Party.

“This is about the Republican Party, or a wing of it, going this is our last chance to save the party and if we don’t it’s the end of the Republican Party. And the only way they can do that was to tap the race button,” Daniels said. “And that was the only card they had left to play, and they played it, and they aren’t going to go quietly.”

Daniels also called out Republicans who haven’t stood up to President Trump.

“That’s why you look at the cowardice of the 15 or so Republicans in the Senate who are still quiet,” Daniels added.

Daniels said Jeff Flake, Bob Corker and Ben Sasse haven’t shown the backbone they needed to, even though they have criticized the current president.

“That’s not courage. That’s making sure you’ve got a job after politics,” Daniels said.

Daniels has gone viral a couple times now, including a time when a video of him playing McAvoy in The Newsroom made its way across the Internet.

The video showcases McAvoy breaking from his news anchor persona and offers an answer of pure honesty. He cites stats, opinions and anecdotes on why America is not the greatest country in the world.

Today’s MSNBC interview wasn’t the first time Daniels has gone viral for the critique of the government, whether it is in a fictional world or not, and it may not be the last as Daniels was desperate for someone to come forward and be a hero, not only for the Republican Party but for the whole country.

“Who are the heroes gonna be? Is it going to be the Daniel Ellsberg Pentagon Papers guy?,” Daniels asked. “Who’s the guy at the Justice Department that’s gonna go ‘Here Washington Post, here’s the unredacted, go.’ I’m waiting for that guy.”

Daniels reference to the Justice Department refers to the already released redacted version of what was the highly anticipated Mueller Report.

Daniels finished the interview by saying Democracy is at stake.

“I need people to stand up and be heroic. Who are you? Because democracy is at stake,” Daniels concluded.