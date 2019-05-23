Jefferson City Tornado: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Jefferson City tornado trapped people, ripped roofs off buildings, spurred multiple rescues, and caused major devastation throughout the Missouri community. There were clearly multiple injuries. Police said after 2 a.m. that there were no confirmed fatalities in Jefferson City at that time, however.

@JeffCityPolice Lt. Williams says they've received multiple calls of people being trapped but no confirmed fatalities in Jefferson City at this time. @KOMUnews — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnson48) May 23, 2019

The twister hit Jefferson City as midnight loomed, and, in the early morning hours of May 23, 2019, the fire and rescue live scanner dispatch audio lit up with a flurry of rescues and calls. Some of the calls emanated from areas hotels, including a Best Western, and Snapchat video and photos began to flood social media, showing scenes of damage. “A building has been destroyed,” came one of many scanner reports.

Lt. David Williams told journalists were were injury reports and that the damage in the city limits is “primarily in the Ellis Boulevard, Stadium and Dunklin areas. Power lines are down,” wrote Brian Hauswirth of Missourinet.

In an ominous sign when it comes to the degree of damage, Jefferson City Fire officials asked people to “pray for our citizens.” One rescuer said on the scanner that he was trying to evacuate a handicapped person throughout the “rubble.” Early reports said people were trapped in an apartment building.

POTENTIAL TORNADO DAMAGE: Off Christy drive in Jefferson City #midmowx @NWSStLouis pic.twitter.com/f3FOV2HPVV — Elyse Smith KRCG 13 (@ElyseSmithWX) May 23, 2019

“In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down,” wrote Missouri Public Safety. “Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live. Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx.” The rescues continued for more than an hour and a half after the twister hit. People with minor injuries were being told them might need to “transport themselves” because of how busy rescuers were with more serious calls.

At the age of 26 I have experienced my first tornado and I pray to God that it is my last. Please send prayers to Jefferson City ❤️❤️ — Therynn (@Ther_in) May 23, 2019

here’s what you need to know:

1. The Governor Confirmed That People Were Trapped in Jefferson City

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

Social media lit up with reports of severe damage and a tornado hit in Jefferson City not long after the Missouri Public Safety Department reported three deaths from a twister in nearby Golden City. The governor soon confirmed that people were trapped and Jefferson City had been struck by the tornado.

“Major tornados across state tonight, including Jeff City. We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped – local emergency crews are on site and assisting,” Gov. Mike Parson wrote on Twitter.

Major tornados across state tonight, including Jeff City. We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped – local emergency crews are on site and assisting. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Authorities described some citizens as the “walking wounded” on the scanner. Hospitals entered “disaster mode.” Jefferson City’s population is just over 42,000 people.

2. Fire Officials Asked People to ‘Please Pray for Our Citizens’

The message on the Jefferson City Fire Department’s website was succinct but urgent.

“All a large tornado has hit parts of Jefferson City,” the Jefferson City Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “All Jefferson City Firefighters have been called back and are beginning rescue operations. Please Pray for our Citizens.” People were trapped in elevators around 1 a.m.

“We have freed a man… heavy damage, lines down, trees down,” a rescuer said in the live scanner audio as fire rescuers raced to gas odor and extrication calls.

Fire and rescue officials earned praise on social media. “Listening to the scanner and kudos to Jeff city fire. Calm, organized, and on top of things. Prayers to all from victims to search and rescue teams. 🙏🏼🙏🏼” a woman wrote on the Jefferson City Fire Department’s Facebook page.

3. Live Scanner Dispatchers Captured the Urgency From the Scene as Authorities Asked for ‘All Units Available

Photos from Snapchat of Jefferson City storm damage. #mowx pic.twitter.com/Pb5U0snLjM — Sara Dayley (@SarajDayley) May 23, 2019

How many rescuers were needed? As many as possible.

“We have heavy damage here as well,” said rescue personnel on the scenner. “I need all personnel you can get a hold of,” a third rescuer said on the scanner. Rescuers were calling for “all units available.” You can listen to live scanner audio here.

“We have a confirmed injury,” yet another rescuer said at one point. “An elderly lady is trapped upstairs,” called in another. “We are evacuating people from a collapsed building,” came yet another urgent report from a rescuer in the live scanner audio. That was around 12:49 a.m.

4. Mutual Aid Was Called for & Some Declared the Scene ‘Catastrophic’

Jefferson city Missouri tornado from 12 miles away. pic.twitter.com/fslJyCc8Z8 — sekyr (@sekyr3) May 23, 2019

“Damage in Jefferson City is reported as catastrophic. Reports of mutual aid response, for fire and ems being requested ASAP to assist,” journalist Sara Dayley reported.

Others sounded a similar alarm.

“Please AVOID ALL TRAVEL into or out of Jefferson City right now! Significant Damage to Power Lines, Trees, Structures. There is debris ALL over the place. Now getting reports of a Structure Fire #MOwx #Missouri,” explained James Sinko, a Weather Channel meteorologist. He shared this unconfirmed photo:

5. Some Hotels in Jefferson City May Be Damaged

‼️Más imágenes que nos llegan desde Jefferson City, donde un tornado acaba de dejar un aluvión de heridos y numerosos daños materiales. pic.twitter.com/yu4Va5SqcT — eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) May 23, 2019

One scanner dispatch said an ambulance was needed at the Best Western hotel. A variety of scanner reports focused on local hotels.

People were being “extricated” from areas, scanner traffic indicated. Homeowners were reporting seeing sparks. A woman reported her mother was unable to breathe and her oxygen was off as the frightening calls added up. There was a report on the scanner of a woman possibly needing a leg amputation.

We just got this picture from a viewer from the Capital Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. pic.twitter.com/kQGa2iEI5w — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) May 23, 2019

Over 11,000 were reportedly without power. The Jefferson City News Tribune reported that traffic lights weren’t working in some areas.

People were trapped in a hotel elevator. A person had a broken leg. And so forth. There were “multiple lines down,” and rescue personnel were trying to access areas of the city, according to the scanner dispatches.

Update from Christy Drive in Jefferson City: #midmowx pic.twitter.com/qkkkipFZSf — Elyse Smith KRCG 13 (@ElyseSmithWX) May 23, 2019

“Multiple lines down. Let’s focus on injured patients trapped at this point,” a dispatcher said. Several heavy equipment operators were being requested by rescue personnel.

Jefferson City, MO requesting Mutual Aid from neighboring cities. Multiple buildings with heavy damage, many people trapped in apartments and collapse buildings.#MOWX #Breaking #Tornado — Aaron (@TexasChaser) May 23, 2019

This is the destructive tornado that ultimately tracked through Jefferson City, the capital of Missouri. https://t.co/HUGwoVAX3t — Meteorologist Casey Cloud (@CloudCasey) May 23, 2019

“MISSOURI: Large and destructive tornado over Jefferson City, moving northeast at 40 mph. TORNADO EMERGENCY for Jefferson City. Take cover now!” came the urgent alert before the tornado hit.

MISSOURI: Large and destructive tornado over Jefferson City, moving northeast at 40 mph. TORNADO EMERGENCY for Jefferson City. Take cover now! (Source: NWS) pic.twitter.com/acnVAy2oUj — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) May 23, 2019

Radar showed the danger.

A confirmed tornado is moving over Jefferson City, MO right now. There’s a clear debris signature on radar as well. Hoping everyone is in a safe place. #mowx pic.twitter.com/2dnNWLoaC8 — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) May 23, 2019

This story is being updated as more information is learned about the Jefferson City tornado impact.