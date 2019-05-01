Jenelle Evans’ Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute to Her Dog Nugget

Jennelle Evans wrote a touching tribute to her dog Nugget on Instagram Wednesday morning, who was shot and killed by her husband David Eason Tuesday afternoon.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught,” she wrote, ending the caption with two sad emojis and a broken heart.

Evans’ Instagram post comes less than 24 hours after news broke that her husband reportedly killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason is accused of killing the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog Tuesday afternoon, according to Radar Online, who reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon. According to Radar, the authorities quickly responded to the call and visited Evans’ home to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time who placed the call.

“A call was made today, and it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” the Sheriff’s Department told Radar. “The Sheriff is out there right now investigating and there will be an incident report filed later.”

According to Radar, Evans did not place the call; it was made by a person only described as a “male.” A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley. The insider claims Evans packed a bag and left the house because she “didn’t feel safe with David” in the wake of his actions and “is scared and terrified” of her husband.

However, Evans posted a series of tweets last night, claiming she hadn’t talked to any media outlets, so any reports of her leaving the house because she was scared were “rumors,” and that she didn’t even know the police were at her house.

“I didn’t ‘run away from home,’” she wrote. “Haven’t been home all day and been busy taking care of my kids and myself. Had no idea any visitors came by my house… still don’t know what happened at my house. Please stop making up rumors. I haven’t spoken to any media and still not. Bye,” she wrote, ending the tweet with a hand-waving emoji.

I didn’t “run away from home”. Haven’t been home all day and been busy taking care of my kids and myself. Had no idea any visitors came by my house… still don’t know what happened at my house. Please stop making up rumors. I haven’t spoken to any media and still not. Bye 👋🏼 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) May 1, 2019

At 9:58 p.m., Evans wrote: “Everyone just please leave me be right now, I don’t need anymore fucking drama!” She posted a third tweet at 10:24 p.m., stating “Until I speak about a situation don’t assume a damn thing about me.”

She also appeared to post a screenshot of an Ariana Grande song on her Instagram story as well, titled “In My Head,” which is a breakup song from her album Thank U, Next. Evans’ had also updated her Facebook status to “devastated” following the shooting as well, shortly before she posted the Ariana Grande song.

Eason defended himself and his actions on his Instagram page, claiming it wasn’t the first time Nugget had “bit Ensley aggressively.” Eason posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The comments on Eason’s photo were private, so it isn’t clear how his followers responded to his post, but fans were quick to comment on Evans’ posts, encouraging her to take her kids and leave Eason before he has another “violent outburst.” Some users pointed out that she was already defending her husband before she admittedly didn’t even know the full story, and told her to stop making excuses for Eason’s behavior. Others implored her to actually run away, like tabloids claimed she did, and to seek help immediately, before he “hurts her or their children.”

Many fans were concerned for Evans’ safety due to a 911 call the reality star made back in October, when she accused Eason of attacking her. According to Newsweek, Evans was nearly hospitalized last year after Eason allegedly attacked her in the yard of their North Carolina home.

Audio of Evan’s 911 call was released, in which the hysterical mother-of-three claimed Eason had “pinned” her to the ground so hard that she could hear her “collarbone crack.” You can listen to the chilling 911 call here.

