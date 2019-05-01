Jenelle Evans Responds on Twitter to David Eason Dog-Killing Allegations

Jenelle Evans posted a series of tweets Tuesday night in response to allegations that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog.

At 9:58 p.m., Evans wrote: “Everyone just please leave me be right now, I don’t need anymore fucking drama!” followed by another tweet at 10:17 denying the rumors that she “ran away from home” after Eason allegedly shot her dog.

I didn’t “run away from home”. Haven’t been home all day and been busy taking care of my kids and myself. Had no idea any visitors came by my house… still don’t know what happened at my house. Please stop making up rumors. I haven’t spoken to any media and still not. Bye 👋🏼 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) May 1, 2019

“I didn’t ‘run away from home,'” she wrote. “Haven’t been home all day and been busy taking care of my kids and myself. Had no idea any visitors came by my house… still don’t know what happened at my house. Please stop making up rumors. I haven’t spoken to any media and still not. Bye,” she wrote, ending the tweet with a hand-waving emoji.

Evans’ Twitter posts come a few short hours after news broke that Eason reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Eason is accused of killing the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog Tuesday afternoon, according to Radar Online, who reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon. According to Radar, the authorities quickly responded to the call and visited Evans’ home to investigate the incident.

“A call was made today, and it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” the Sheriff’s Department told Radar. “The Sheriff is out there right now investigating and there will be an incident report filed later.”

According to Radar, Evans did not place the call; it was made by a person only described as a “male.” A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley. The insider claims Evans packed a bag and left the house because she “didn’t feel safe with David” in the wake of his actions and “is scared and terrified” of her husband.

However, according to Evans’ tweet, she wasn’t home for most of the day and had no idea what actually happened. She wasn’t even aware that she had “visitors” until news started circulating online that Eason had allegedly killed her pet. Evans claimed the accusations were just rumors, and that she hadn’t spoken to any media outlets as of Tuesday night.

She posted a third tweet at 10:24 p.m., stating “Until I speak about a situation don’t assume a damn thing about me.”

Until I speak about a situation don’t assume a damn thing about me. #Truth — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) May 1, 2019

Fans were quick to comment on her posts, encouraging her to take her kids and leave Eason before he has another “violent outburst.” Some users pointed out that she was already defending her husband before she admittedly didn’t even know the full story, and told her to stop making excuses for Eason’s behavior. Others implored her to actually run away, like tabloids claimed she did, and to seek help immediately, before he “hurts her or their children.”