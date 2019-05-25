WATCH: Actor Jon Voight Calls President Trump Greatest President Since Lincoln

Actor Jon Voight, known for starring in films such as Midnight Cowboy, Deliverance and Coming Home has come out and called President Trump the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.

“People of the Republican Party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love,” Voight said in part one of a two-part video posted to his Twitter account.

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

Voight goes on to credit President Trump for the safety and strength of the current United States.

“I’m here today to acknowledge the truth and I’m here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct,” Voight said.

He then called for Americans to not be fooled by the “political left,” and said President Trump has been triumphant as the commander-in-chief.

“So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” Voight said.

This isn’t the first time Voight has gotten political on Twitter, as just a month ago Voight unveiled his support for controversial Fox News host, Laura Ingram.

A message to my fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/pRyr1MdonU — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) April 22, 2019

“You know the truth is very important right now most especially and those who believe in the truth must be cherished, people like Laura Ingraham,” Voight said. “They’re wonderful people who we need very much at this time when our president is being attacked with lies and slanders from the media.”

Ingraham has found herself as a recipient of backlash multiple times during her tenure at Fox News, including her controversial rant about demographic changes changing the “America we know and love.”

Ingraham has also been called a “monster” by her own brother. In an interview with the Daily Beast, Curtis Ingraham lashed out against his sister.

“I think she’s a monster,” Curtis Ingraham said in the interview. “She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead.”

My sister's racist comments date back to her freshman days at Dartmouth when she would mock her black roommate by speaking jive with her friends. Shameful! #IngrahamAngle @IngrahamAngle @davidhogg111 @Hadas_Gold https://t.co/gmQOlqnhCC — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) September 1, 2018

As for Voight, it is unclear where his future will take him, whether that might be the latest addition to Trump’s cabinet, taking a commentary position with Fox News or, once again, being the former owner of a main character’s car in a TV sitcom.