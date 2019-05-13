Phoenix Suns Forward, Josh Jackson, Arrested at Rolling Loud

Phoenix Suns Forward and former Kansas Jayhawks star, Josh Jackson, was arrested this weekend at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival.

Andy Slater, a Miami sports-radio personality, was first to report on Josh Jackson’s arrest. Slater tweeted Jackson was arrested on charges of escape and resisting arrest.

According to Slater, Jackson tried to enter the VIP area several times without a pass. After he was handcuffed, Jackson ran away.

According to Miami-Dade’s Clerk of Courts, Jackson was charged with two crimes, escape and resisting arrest. The escape charge was initially charged as a felony with the resisting arrest charge as a misdemeanor. His bond is set at $1000 with his hearing date coming on June, 10th 2019.

Jackson was the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

What is Rolling Loud?

According to the Rolling Loud’s frequently asked questions page on its website, the festival is the largest hip-hop festival in the world. Rolling Loud began in Miami but is now a festival that is featured across the country in locations such as, northern and southern California with plans to expand internationally. The festival features a crop of hip-hop talent every year.

“Some of the biggest names that have performed on the Rolling Loud stage includes the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Post Malone, Migos, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Lil B, and many more,” Rolling Loud’s website reads.

This year’s festival was as chaotic as ever, as there were false reports of a shooting, Kodak Black was arrested and Lil Wayne canceled his performance after refusing to go through a police checkpoint.