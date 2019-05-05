Kaiden Martin: Teen On the Run After Stealing ‘Several Guns & Ammo’ From Relatives

Kaiden Martin is the 15-year-old Colorado man who is accused of stealing guns, ammo and a suppressor from a relatives’ home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that Martin disabled the security system in his family members’ home in the town of Pine, 45 miles southwest of Denver, on the night of June 5. The weapons were held in a safe that Martin was able to access.

On May 21, Martin was released from the custody of the Mount View Youth Services Center. Martin had been arrested for stealing a handgun, cops said. When Martin was released on bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The monitor did not have GPS tracking but authorities were notified when Martin left a specific perimeter.

Martin is a white male and is 6 feet tall. The suspect weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Anybody with any information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Martin’s alleged theft comes in the wake of the mass lockdown caused by Sol Pais, a Florida teenager’s obsession with the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton. Pais was later found dead in the Littleton-area in April. A month later, eight students were injured and one person was killed following a shooting at the K-12 STEM school in Douglas County, Colorado.

