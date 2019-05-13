Kaine Louzader: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaine Alexander Louzader, 20, is facing felony animal abuse charges after police said he tortured and mutilated at least 12 cats before killing them.

A witness called police after reportedly seeing Louzader dump a dead cat’s body near his home in St. Peters, Missouri, according to the affidavit. Louzader was arrested and booked into the St. Charles County Jail.

Bond was set at $50,000. A hearing was scheduled for May 21.

1. Police: Kaine Louzader Acquired the Animals From Craigslist Ads; He Is Accused of Stomping On The Cats’ Heads & Strangling Them

Warning. Not for the faint of heart: St. Charles County man killed, dismembered cats and kittens he found via Craigslist, charges say https://t.co/1IvI4dKaa3 — Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) May 11, 2019

Kaine Alexander Louzader used Craigslist to obtain cats and kittens, according to an affidavit prepared by St. Charles County police Sergeant Jeff Ochs and cited by the St. Lous Post-Dispatch. We have reached out to the police department and the St. Charles County prosecuting attorney’s office for a copy of the criminal complaint.

Sergeant Ochs wrote in the complaint that Louzader confessed to using the site to find animals that people were giving away for free. But he did not intend on caring for the cats, according to the affidavit. Instead, Ochs is accused of strangling the cats and kittens, either in water or on his patio. He also allegedly would stomp on the animals’ heads with his feet, and dismember the bodies before disposing of them.

2. Police: Louzader is Accused of Mutilating the Cats While They Were Still Alive

Missouri man accused of killing cats he found listed for free on Craigslist https://t.co/QXtRgNj4sh — WPTV (@WPTV) May 13, 2019

Kaine Louzader is currently charged with two felony counts. They are listed in online court records as “Animal Abuse – 2nd/Subsequent Offense Or By Torture And/Or Mutilation While Animal Was Alive.”

Under Missouri law, animal abuse is typically classified as a misdemeanor. A suspect can be charged with animal abuse if there is evidence that that defendant intentionally killed the animal, purposely injured it, or denied care.

The charge is elevated to a felony when there is evidence that the animal was tortured or mutilated while still alive. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

3. The Bodies of Dead Cats & Kittens Began Showing Up on Kaine Louzader’s Street Beginning in January, According to Police

St. Charles County Police, cited by the St. Lous Post-Dispatch, explained in the affidavit that dead cats and kittens were found on or near Kaine Louzader’s street beginning in January. Louzader’s door neighbor, Tim Weber, told KTVI-TV that his children found one of the dead cats in the yard. They initially assumed it had been killed by another animal and buried it in the backyard.

A witness called police after seeing a man dispose of a dead cat near Louzader’s home on May 6. He said the dead animal was dumped out of a bag that appeared to be filled with water. According to the complaint, the witness did not see the man’s face but described the suspect’s vehicle. The description matched Louzader’s vehicle, which led investigators to question Louzader.

During the interview with Sergeant Ochs, Louzader reportedly first claimed that marks on his arms had been inflicted by a patient at his workplace. Ochs wrote in the report that Louzader eventually confessed that the scratches had come from a cat he had killed that Sunday.

4. Bond Was Set at $50,000 & Prosecutors Plan to Add Additional Charges

Kaine Louzader is being held in the St. Charles County Jail on $50,000 bond. Online court records show that the judge decided that the bond could be paid in cash only and that “10% is not authorized.”

The record does not yet list a defense attorney for Louzader. Two prosecutors are listed: St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Bauer.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, May 21. Judge Terry R. Cundiff is listed as the presiding judge.

5. Police: Louzader Lives With His Grandparents & Works at a Hospital

Kaine Louzader lives with his grandparents in St. Peters, Missouri. In the interview with Sergeant Ochs, cited by the St. Lous Post-Dispatch, Louzader said that he worked at a nearby hospital.

A search of online records does not reveal any prior charges or convictions against Louzader in the state of Missouri. A search of the federal database also does not bring up any prior cases.

Louzader’s public Facebook page does not contain many details. His cover photo depicts Psalm 46:10, which reads, “Be still, and know that I am God.” Louzader also listed one of his favorite quotes as, “”Once you learn how to die, you learn how to live.”

