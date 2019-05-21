Karlee Harbst: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 27-year-old Port Orange, Florida woman who struck it big in 2018 after winning $1 million in the state lottery, has been arrested for her suspected role in a major narcotics ring. Karlee Harbst was taken into custody on May 16, 2019, when authorities discovered her involvement in the drug operation.

After struggling with substance abuse problems and running afoul of the law for several years, there were hopes Harbst’s winnings would help turn her life around. Those hopes were dashed when Harbst was arrested at her home on Normandy Boulevard, almost a year to the day since her big win.

Here’s what you need to know about Karlee Harbst, the investigation leading to her arrest, and her lottery windfall.

1. Harbst Was Arrested in “Operation Smooth Criminal”

2. Multiple Suspects Were Arrested in the Sting

Harpst, and seven other individuals, were taken into custody as part of “Operation Smooth Criminal,” a sting operation named after the popular 1987 Michael Jackson song. The raid was conducted at 6 a.m. on May 16. The FBI, along with numerous Florida law enforcement agencies participated in the undercover operation. Twenty-one arrest warrants were issued and nine locations were raided. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported officers recovered 37 grams of heroin, 16 grams of cocaine and unreported amount of fentanyl

Operation Smooth Criminal captured numerous suspects in addition to Harbst including: Marcel Green, Michael Jolly, Mavis Williams and Lee Wiley II, all of Daytona Beach , Robert Hamilton, Jr. of Ormond Beach, John Organ of Palm Coast, and Jessica Gorman of Deltona. Arrest warrants for 14 other individuals were issued.

Green and Jolly were identified as the operation’s ringleaders. In addition to arrests, search warrants were issued for homes and storage facilities throughout Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach.



The Operation Smooth Criminal investigation was hatched in early 2018 after authorities discovered Green and Jolly’s group was moving about three kilos of heroin , cocaine and fentanyl through Volusia County each week. According to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals involved in the drug ring have a combined criminal history of more than 300 felony charges and 124 felony convictions, which include narcotics offenses and violent crimes.

South Florida resident Kenneth Rowell, 44, is suspected of being the narcotic network’s drug supplier. The South Florida Sun-Sentinal reported Rowell was found with more than an ounce of cocaine and nearly five-and-a-half pounds of marijuana when his car was stopped on the same night as the raid.

“We want to send a message loud and clear: These scumbags are out there…and they know that their customers are using this stuff, and in some cases dying right where they’re selling,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood stated at a press conference after the raid. “If you come into this county And you insist on selling this poison and destroying families, the whole force, of the criminal justice system is going to fall on top of you,” he added. Chitwood emphasized that federal, state and local agencies would not rest until drug dealers were taken off the streets. “If you want to spend the rest of your life behind bars, have at it,” he said.

3. Operation Smooth Criminal Recovered More Than Just Drugs

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, authorities found more than drugs during their raids. In addition to locating heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, law enforcement seized $300,000 in cash, three luxury cars, and 20 guns, including three firearms reported stolen in Volusia County. One of the weapons was a shotgun snatched from sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car in 2016.

While a few theft cases may have been solved, investigators hope Operation Smooth Criminal will shed some light on other crimes, including cold case homicides and drug deaths. With more than 300 overdose deaths in Volusia County over the past two years, police are trying to determine how many of those deaths can be directly tied to Green and Jolly’s criminal operation. “These clowns are out there murdering people with the poison they’re dealing because human life is cheap on the streets,” Sheriff Chitwood said.

4. Harbst Has a Lengthy Criminal History

Judge sets bond at $50,000 for Karlee Harbst pic.twitter.com/AsIUCBsD0k — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) May 17, 2019

Harbst is currently charged with “solicitation to deliver heroin” and “unlawful use of a two-way communication device.” Her bond was set at $50,000. What her possible sentence may be if convicted has not been disclosed.

Prior to this arrest, Harbst was no stranger to Florida law enforcement, with a record dating back to 2011. Harbst has been locked up several times for drug possession, petit theft, a variety of driving violations, and contempt of court.

5. Harbst Gained Notoriety in 2018 for Winning the Florida Lottery

In May 2018, Harbst showed up in Tallahassee to collect her winnings and enjoy the positive publicity she’d acquired from playing the scratch-off game Gold Rush Doubler. “Like to congratulate Florida’s newest millionaire, Karlee Harbst from Port Orange! She claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game!” the Florida Lottery Facebook page announced.

Harbst purchased the winning ticket at a Circle K in Port Orange, Florida. The expectant mom said she was inspired to play after winning $100 the week before. “When I saw the ticket was number 24, I had to get it,” she explained to NBC6. “(Twenty-four) is my favorite number!”

While Harbst had won $1 million dollars, which would have been paid in installments, the Florida Lottery press release stated she opted instead for the lump sum of $745,000.